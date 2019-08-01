Engel Rosario of Lindsborg is missing after his kayak was found in a lake in Russell County.

At about 4:30 p.m. July 30, Russell County 911 received a call reporting that a 26 year old man had gone missing at Lake Wilson. Rosario’s kayak was found unattended in the lake near Minooka Park.

Wilson Lake is a reservoir on the border of Russell and Lincoln County. Constructed and managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for flood control, the lake is about 24 miles long at its largest point and covers more than 9,000 acres. It is 65 feet deep at its deepest point. The lake is used for wildlife management and recreation. Several parks are located along its shoreline, including Wilson State Park and Minooka Park, where Rosario’s kayak was found.

Emergency responders from County Fire, City Fire, Emergency Management, Kansas Highway Patrol, Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks as well as the Russell County Sheriffs Office responded. According to Russell County Emergency management, there is still an ongoing search and investigation at this time.