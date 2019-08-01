HALSTEAD — This is the 132nd year for Halstead’s Old Settlers festival, and while many activities remain the same, the timing and location of several events has been tweaked to better accommodate those attending.

“Here Comes the Sun” is the theme of this year’s celebration, which is scheduled for Aug. 8-11.

“We did rearrange things,” said Old Settlers committee member Linsey Farmer.

The interfaith service and community picnic will be held in Scout Park this year, providing a more central location — and more shade — for Halstead residents.

The timing for the Great Race, which requires participants to roller skate, paddle a canoe, float in an inner tube, run, swim, make free throws with a basketball and ride both tricycles and bicycles, was also altered to allow for two heats for youth teams.

“The participation has really grown over the past few years,” Farmer said.

Also growing this year is the food court, located near the intersection of First and Main streets, that will feature a wide selection of menu items from a dozen different vendors.

“Some of them will only be there Friday night while others will just be there Saturday,” Farmer said.

Halstead Recreation director Grant Williams said the softball tournament, which has both men’s and co-ed divisions, often has more than 20 teams vying for first place.

“Most of the teams are from out town, which draws people in for Old Settlers,” Williams said. “That’s exciting for Halstead.”