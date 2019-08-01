The Strike Zone Bowling Center Snack Bar is having new equipment installed through Aug. 2. There will be no hot food available during this time.

The Fort Leavenworth Thrift SHOP, 1025 Sheridan Drive, will be open 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Aug 3. Regular store hours are 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. Consignments are taken until 12:30 p.m.

The newcomers’ orientation is 8:30-10 a.m. Aug. 8 at the Frontier Conference Center. The event is open to all newcomers who arrived after May 1. This is a mandatory briefing for all military who will be here longer than four months and for new Department of the Army civilians. Family members are encouraged to attend.

Munson Army Health Center’s Monthly Training Day is Aug. 14. There will be limited services starting at noon through the rest of the day. The pharmacy, laboratory, radiology and readiness center will be closed 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Munson Army Health Center will open at 10 a.m. Aug. 15.

The Fort Leavenworth smartphone app is available now for Android and iPhone. Search the Google Play and Apple stores for “Fort Leavenworth,” and download the app for quick links to contacts, services, news, info and things to do.

Trails West Golf Course is now handling the Recreational Vehicle Storage Lot. For more information, visit 306 Cody Road or call (913) 651-7176.

The Fort Leavenworth Spouses Club is looking for volunteers for its 2019-2020 board. Available positions are: secretary, community assistance, historian, newsletter, property, webmaster, fall fundraising, spring fundraising and ways and means. To apply for a position, visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdkSzKBpSQ_o3kvu1uk4k23zgBGgGDLTgTr-CByCSONMaB-Uw/viewform.

Summer pool passes are available for purchase at Harney Sports Complex for Grant and Hancock Pools. Cost is $4 for an individual daily pass or $90 for an individual half-summer pass. For more information, call 684-2190/2191.

The Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility needs volunteers. Help is needed covering shifts, walking dogs, cleaning and more. For more information, call 684-4939, e-mail fortleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com or see “Volunteering Opportunities” in FLSF’s Facebook notes.

The Combined Arms Research Library needs volunteers. Visit www.myarmyone-source.com and search for the position “general library volunteer.” For more information, contact Nora Walker at (913) 758-3001.

The Army Community Service Relocation Readiness briefs are 9 a.m. Tuesdays and 1 p.m. Thursdays for in-processing and 10 a.m. Tuesdays for OCONUS at the Resiliency Center, 600 Thomas Ave. For more information, call 684-2800.

Claims for damage to household goods are handled by the U.S. Army Center for Personnel Claims Support in Fort Knox, Ky. The Fort Leavenworth Claims Office is only available to assist claimants to contact the USARCS-CPCS with a claim. For more information, call 684-4913.

Commissary hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday with no early bird shopping; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday with 8-10 a.m. early bird shopping; and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday with 7-9 a.m. early bird shopping.

The Unified School District 207 track and field complex usage guidelines are in effect: no equipment of any kind is allowed on the artificial turf field; strollers and bicycles can be used on the track; no food or drink except for water is allowed on the track or field; no glass containers may be used; and no pets are allowed. For more information, call (913) 651-7373.