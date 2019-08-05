Pratt High School 2019 grad Kaden Evert has made a decision to play baseball at Tabor College.

Although he gave his mom quite a scare, Kaden Evert finally decided to sign at Tabor College on Wednesday, July 31 to continue his education and baseball career.

Evert played pitcher and outfielder, throughout his four years at Pratt High School and will continue as a PO at Tabor College. He also won many awards during his senior year. He was unanimously selected as a 1st team pitcher for All-League as well as a 2nd team outfielder. He then made All-State 1st team pitcher and the Best of Kansas Preps all star team. To top it all off, he was chosen as a 4A pitcher for the Kansas Senior All-State game out of players from 1-6A schools.

Evert may have taken longer than most to make his final college decsion, but he’s sure it’s the right one for him.

“I want to go because my summer coach will be a pitching coach there and it just felt right when I visited,” said Evert.

His high school coach for the past two years, Ron Hill, also spoke highly of Evert as he signed.

“He’s a competitor and that’s the thing I like about him the most, he competes. We knew when we gave him the ball, he was going to give us his best. As a coach, that is by far the best thing you can ask for,” said Hill.

On the education side, Evert will study secondary education and wants to be a teacher as well as a coach when he graduates.

Tabor College is located in Hillsboro, Kansas.



