25 years ago

Aug. 5, 1994

ABILENE — Visits to the Eisenhower Center here since the funeral for the former President continue extremely heavy, especially on weekends. John Wickman, director of the center, says total attendance at the center since the April 2 funeral is expected to surpass the half-million mark in the next week or 10 days. Weekend crowds have been 5000 to 6000. Attendance Monday through Wednesday during he past 4 months has averaged about 3500.

Aug. 5, 1994

WASHINGTON — A leading official of the Food and Drug administration has acknowledged that scores of drugs now on the market underwent safety and efficiency tests of questionable validity. Doubts about the tests, conducted in a number of southern prisons by one of the nation's most active evaluators of new pharmaceutical products, apparently were felt within the Food and Drug administration as long as 2 years ago.

Aug. 5, 1994

CHICAGO — The Democrats' decision to bring their 1996 national convention to Chicago has far more to do with the re-election efforts of Mayor Richard Daley and President Clinton than with erasing the dark memories of 1968. Daley claims another image boost for his city as he prepares to seek a third term next spring, and Clinton serves up another reward to Chicago and Illinois for playing a crucial role in his 1992 victory. Chicago was the early — and obvious — leader in the competition with San Antonio and New Orleans, thanks to its close ties with Clinton.

Aug. 5, 1994

MOSCOW — Their glass-and-wood palaces are sprouting in the woods west of town like Russia's prized mushrooms. They flock to Moscow's pricey new shops or jet out to Paris, London and New York at a moment's notice, dropping hundreds of dollars at a time, thousands on a World Cup ticket, fortunes on foreign real estate. Russia's super-rich have got it and are flaunting it — but no last names please. In the old days, the Communist elite also lived higher and traveled more than everybody else. But the gap between rich and poor was narrower and better hidden. There is no way to tell how much the wealthiest Russians are worth, since they hide what they have from tax collectors and the gang enforcer. But they're probably millionaires ten times over.

Aug. 5, 1994

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — They were ready to go home and not play at all. But after their union decided to stick with the Aug. 12 strike date, the Kansas City Royals beat Oakland 5-2 Thursday for their 13th straight victory, matching the major leagues' longest winning streak in two years. The Royals, like most teams, were angered over the owners' decision not to make their latest contribution to the pension fund.

Aug. 6, 1994

Maj. Tim 0. Edwards received his Kansas Highway Patrol training in 1949 in a cell block at the Kansas State Industrial Reformatory in Hutchinson. And after six weeks of training, in the building devoid of air conditioning, Edwards was sent to Phillipsburg with his partner. Less than 20 years later, Edwards set up shop training recruits at the former Schilling Air Force Base, in what was called the Minute Manor. On Friday, Edwards stood on stage in the former Fine Arts Building at Marymount College, now transformed into the Kansas Highway Patrol Training Center. The recruits he addressed never trained in the new facility, which will accept its first recruits Oct. 3, but they were the first to graduate in the refurbished auditorium.

50 years ago

Aug. 3, 1969

TOPEKA — The 1969 Kansas wheat crop showed good test weight but had the second lowest protein content in 22 years of record. The Kansas Crop and Livestock Reporting Service and the grain inspection departments of Kansas and Missouri said tests an average test weight of 61.2 pounds per bushel and a protein content of 10.9 per cent. The tests covered 8,097 carloads received at terminal markets from 101 of the state's 105 counties. The report was the final one be issued for 1969.

Aug. 3, 1969

MARQUETTE — Marquette area women donned pioneer garb Friday and Saturday while men sprouted bushels of bristles to celebrate the town's 95th birthday in style. Reigning over the festivities was Mrs. Elizabeth Claypool, attended by Mrs. Delia Lindh and Mrs. Ina Norris. Claypool and her attendants headed a parade Saturday through main street. Marquette's queen was born in town in 1884 and co-founded the Lindsborg hospital where she as a registered nurse until she retired in her early 70's.

Aug. 4, 1969

LOS ANGELES — Enter the perfect bank teller. No delays. No short changing. No overpaying. No chitchat. No banker's hours. It's the Sumitomo Bank's Bankomat, a money machine. Push in your cash card. A door swings open. Type your code number on a keyboard inside. Name an amount—one to five $20 bills. The money slips out through slot. If there is not enough money in your checking account, or if you use the wrong number, or if you have used the machine in the past 24 hours, the Bankomat swallows your card. You have to go to the bank to reclaim it. "This is the only machine of its kind," a bank official says.

Aug. 4, 1969

OUR TOWN. "I had a wonderful time,"' says Mrs. Robert Saltzman, 2501 Simmons, about her first trip to California. "Lake Tahoe and Yosemite park were beautiful and we saw Wharf and China Town in San Francisco." Mr. and Mrs. Saltzman, their daughters, Carol and Verna, and son, Sgt. Robert L., are home from a 2-weeks trip to California. There they were the guests of Mr. Saltzman's brother Don and family, San Jose. Sgt. Saltzman, who suffered a broken arm while serving in Vietnam, first was sent to Japan for recuperation. Then, his mother said, since his arm wasn't healing properly, he was sent to Irwin hospital, Fort Riley. There a steel plate was inserted in the arm. Currently he is home a 30-day leave.

Aug. 4, 1969

A record enrollment of 250 students is expected to start classes at Kansas Technical Institute Aug. 27. "It looks good," H. M. Neely president said. "To date we've had 103 new enrollments. On top of that, we have about 125 students who here last year and who will probably re-enroll." If KTI reaches the magic figure of 250—which it has been seeking for the past 2 years—it will have more than tripled the school's first enrollment of 83 in 1966. The school was founded by an act of the state legislature in July, 1965 as Schilling Institute, but it did not open its doors to until 1966.

Aug. 5, 1969

PASADENA, Calif. — Mariner 7 streaked across the Martian south polar cap today, snapping and storing pictures scientists said would glue tonight's television viewers to their chairs. Preliminary signals flashed on monitors at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory were evidence, a spokesman said, that the photographs as finally transmitted would be "beautiful," showing features of the planet's southern hemisphere never seen before.

Aug. 5, 1969

Upset stomach? To find out the trouble, Salina doctors now prescribe TV for the tummy! The "prescription" can be filled at St. John's hospital. Using a pair of special attachments to their fluoroscope, X-ray technicians there can actually televise or make motion pictures of a person's insides. The attachments include a .16 millimeter movie camera and a monitor especially mounted on the fluoroscope. The advantages of the attachments are well worth the cost, according to Dr. Marvin Gunn and Dr. Carey Hartenbower, staff members of the radiological department of the hospital. Before the attachments were purchased, doctors had to view through an "image intensifier" and mirror setup. There was room for only one person at a to do the viewing and no way to preserve a record of what they saw.

75 years ago

Aug. 3, 1944

STOCKHOLM — Russian trucks loaded with speedboats, torpedoes and mines were speeding up the Soviet corridor to the Baltic sea west of Riga today in an effort to bottle up any waterway escape of 20 to 30 trapped German divisions, advised from the Baltic countries said. The Russian plunge to the sea earlier this week cut off an area about the size of South Carolina garrisoned by up to 300,000 Germans of the 16th and 18th armies.

Aug. 3, 1944

MOSCOW — The Ukraine state atrocities committee charged today that 150,000 patients died in a German hospital at Slavuta about 160 miles west of Kiev, during the two years of nazi occupation. The committee charged that German doctors intentionally spread infectious diseases by herding new patients at gunpoint into a room where 1,800 were already dying of typhoid and tuberculosis. The patients were starved to death on a diet of 250 grams of ersatz flour made of ground wood pulp and containing less than two percent of starch. Throughout the two years an average of 800 to 900 corpses lay on the ground at a hospital railway siding, and only 525 persons remained alive in the hospital when the Red army liberated Slavuta.

Aug. 4, 1944

Zella Jones, Negro woman accused by Arthur L. Tarpy, white, of having “rolled” him to the tune of $65 Wednesday night somewhere in the “bottoms,” was arraigned in city court this morning at 10, and hearing set for August 16. Bond was set for $1,000, which it was reported the colored woman was arranging to raise.

Aug. 5, 1944

TOPEKA — Every boy and girl in Kansas must have at least one year of health and physical training education before they can be graduated from high school, the state board of education has decided. The new policy, voted by the board last night, will become effective with the freshmen classes of 1945 and the rule will be applicable to high schools throughout the state.

Aug. 5, 1944

Little did Mom think when she was a girl opening milkweed pods out on the farm, just for the fun of watching the white floss blow daintily on a summer’s breeze, that one day her son’s comfort at a battle front would depend on those weeds. But now the milkweed, decorative pest that infests pastures another fields, takes its place in making life jackets for fliers. It has what it takes—lightness and resistance to moisture—necessary in whatever substance it is to replace the kapok formerly used and now unobtainable, since Java has been cut off from furnishing a supply of that wartime essential. The drive in Saline county, which has been placed in charge of Miss Ruth Gahnstrom, county superintendent, will depend on whether enough milkweed is reported in this county to make a drive worthwhile. Collection of milkweed floss is a very effective way for boys and girls of Saline county to help in the war effort, Miss Gahnstrom feels.

Aug. 7, 1944

WASHINGTON — American shoppers are breaking their 1943 spending record, which made the 1929 boom year look like peanuts. They’re spending on the kind of things they always bought—food, clothing, repairs for their homes, jewelry—although they can’t buy all the things they used to buy. The big increase has been in non-durable goods: food, meals in restaurants, clothing, gasoline, drugs, liquor, fuel, ice, cigars, flowers, or you name it.

Aug. 7, 1944

Uncle Sam will have 5.71 tons of paper and 2.50 tons of tin to add to his supply of salvageable materials as a result of the scrap drive here Saturday, Leland M. Srack, superintendent of the street department, reports. One of the gratifying things about the drive was that only one householder failed to process the cans. He added, however, that even though the response was generous Saturday’s cans will not quite fill that waiting can, which takes 15 tons. The car probably will have to wait until September for shipment, Srack says.

Aug. 8, 1944

WASHINGTON — While considering postwar employment problems, says Senator Andrews (D-Fla), congress should act “to send working mothers and wives back to their kitchens” when peace comes. Such action, he asserted today, “would be a major step toward insuring necessary jobs for the millions of returning war veterans and male defense workers who will be seeking new positions. The Floridian said government-sponsored “education and persuasion” might lead working women homeward, but he believed a law giving veterans, other men and single girls preference on jobs “probably would be more practical.” Andrews foresaw another benefit from the back-to-the-home plan, declaring, “one of the major reasons for so-called bad children has been their neglect by mothers who have taken jobs away from home.”

100 years ago

Aug. 4, 1919

Jerome Hanly, chief of police, is looking today for someone who wants to work seven crap shooters. Eight were arrested by Officers Hanly, Yockers and Galloway late Saturday afternoon in the stock yards near the Rock Island round house in the northeast section of the city. While the seven have money enough to pay their $16 fine they say that they intend to stay in jail and keep the $16. Chief Hanly says if they stay they work.

Aug. 4, 1919

The new Salina directory for 1919, issued by R L. Polk & company, was delivered to subscribers this morning. According to the directory estimate of the city's population, Salina now has 20,075 people living In its limits, a gain of 2,105 since the publication of the 1917 directory. The directory contains 8,030 names against 7,188 in 1917. This is multiplied by 2-1/2 to represent married women and children. The directory of 1917 indicated a population of 17,970.

Aug. 4, 1919

H.E. Weinle, who recently organized the Weinle Motor company, and will occupy the new building on the south west corner of Seventh and Iron, which is being built for him by G. L. Hudkins, has taken the Reo agency for northwest Kansas. Mr. Weinle secures the distributing contract for this car for 19 counties, and as it is well and favorably known in the territory, it will make a good companion for the Peerless. The Reo car was formerly handled in Salina by G. L. Hudkins, who sold a number of cars and had marked success with them, and only discontinued the sale of the Reo to give his entire attention to the Ford and to his various real estate holdings.

Aug. 5, 1919

Guy Ryan, who recently purchased the undertaking business of P. E. Young, will move into his new funeral home, corner of South and Santa Fe on September 1, he announced today. He purchased the home formerly owned by the Rice family on Santa Fe avenue and South street, and will establish his funeral home there in modern quarters. " I have been needing the room," Mr. Ryan said today, "and am anxious to get into the home there, where I can have completely modern equipment and plenty of room."

Aug. 5, 1919

Mr. and Mrs. F. Ollinger arrived in Salina today after driving the 456 miles from Colorado Springs in 15 hours and 25 minutes actual driving time. While at Colorado Springs, the past three weeks they were the guests of D. Kennedy. Mr. and Mrs. Eli Dersey accompanied them on many fishing trips north of Pike's Peak 11,000 feet above sea level. Salina people were met everywhere, Mr. Ollinger said. The best roads in Kansas this trip were found in Ellis county. Colorado has good roads practically all through the vacation country and there Is no speed limit. More than 500 tourists pass through Goodland daily, Mr. Ollinger was told.

Aug. 5, 1919

Another Salina pool hall, The Ideal, went the way of all lawless pool halls last night, when the city council, meeting in regular session, revoked the license of the business house and ordered it closed forthwith, because the owner, Arthur Lewis, was found guilty of selling cigaret papers. This is the second action of this kind taken by the city council since the anti-cigaret crusade began in Salina.

Aug. 5, 1919

As near a military camp as an unmilitary organization can make it, will be the camp at Kenwood park for as many soldiers, sailors and marines as come to Salina for the victory celebration, the committee on arrangements announced this afternoon. The camp will be laid out in streets, each tent and street numbered. Persons wishing to find a returned man in camp will be able to locate him at the headquarters tent. A permanent guard will be thrown about the camp and possessions of the men guarded at all hours.

Aug. 5, 1919

ELDORADO, Kan. — You cannot use the same hot towel on three different customers in any Eldorado barber shop and get away with it if the state barber inspector catches you. L.A. East, state inspector, dropped into town and visited the barber shops here. Result, three barbers were ordered arrested by local officials because the barbers had used the same hot towel on several customers without cleansing it.

Aug. 5, 1919

Expected resentment of residents In the Riverside Drive section of the city over the proposed building of a pest house on city lots there developed last night in council session when a protest, signed by numerous property owners, arrived. It was read by Charles Banker, city clerk, immediately after the committee appointed to investigate conditions in the pest house, asked time for further consideration. "That reminds me," the city clerk remarked and brought to light the protest. It was explicitly worded and left no doubt as to its meaning. The residents of the Riverside Park section of Salina do NOT want a pest house located in their midst. The present pest house, the council decided at the meeting two weeks ago, is not fit for sick folks to live in.

Aug. 5, 1919

Hot lunches for school children will be earnestly encouraged by the extension department of the Kansas State Agricultural college this winter, in accordance with the home study department program, which the division hopes to put through in every Kansas rural school this year. It does not expect to do away entirely with the dinner-pail. In order to acquaint communities with the hot lunch program, home study specialists will give demonstrations on the general subject of rural school luncheons at the various teachers' institutes during the next few weeks. Following these demonstrations, teachers will be invited to enroll in the college home study course which gives detailed instruction on correlating the home economics work required by state law to be given in every rural school. The "one hot dish at noon" idea will be adopted in a majority of the Kansas schools this winter.

Aug. 5, 1919

Elmer Hedquist, clerk of district court, was instructed by the county commissioners late Monday afternoon to have made a chain with hooks attached for recovering drowned bodies. Mr. Hedquist has used his chain several times and succeeded in recovering the bodies of drowned persons when all other efforts failed. " The chain is 40 feet long with ten large hooks and a number of large fish hooks attached. It is thrown across the stream and allowed to drift with the current until it is held in an eddy when it is drawn from bank to bank. The county commissioners will have the chain placed in some convenient place in the county where it may be obtained when needed.

Aug. 5, 1919

The turning of the first spade full of dirt that will mean the start on the work of the McPherson county hospital will take place Monday. The Eberhardt Construction Co., of Salina, the contractors for the work, have a carload of building machinery here, as well at two cars of brick and other material. Some of the building crew are also in the city. Last night, Frank Eberhardt and D.B. Duncan of the contracting firm, met with the hospital board of trustees, and spent much time, in arranging the final details of the work. The price to be paid the Eberhardt people for the building completed is $101.000. — McPherson Republican.