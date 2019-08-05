Zach Vandervoort, the Pratt High School freshman who placed 13th at the state golf tournament this past spring, is building momentum off the tournament to put in work this off season. He’s been to five tournaments this summer and plans to enter more in the spring. His off-season consisted of two smaller KJGA tournaments along with the Junior Am, the Optimist, and the Tour Championship which were the biggest tournaments of the year.

Vandervoort began his summer season with a smaller tournament on June 3 at the Sand Creek Station Golf Course in Newton. There he got first with a score of 75.

On June 3, he competed in the Optimist in Emporia where he shot a 72 to qualify for the National Junior Optimist tournament in Florida, but unfortunately was not able to attend.

Vandervoort went on to compete in another tough tournament, the 4-day Boy’s Junior Amateur Championship in Wellington. He earned second in his age division with scores of 78, 78, and 77.

The next week he competed in his last tournament before the state championship. He traveled to Hutchinson to play at the Carey Park Golf Course where he scored a 75 and 76 to place second.



On July 8-9, he made his way to Emporia for the state KJGA tour championship where he shot his best scores of the summer, a 70 and 73, to earn first in his age division and third overall.

“I’m competing this summer because of the tournament experience and to get better at different courses that I might be playing in the future. Also, it’s about exposure as the Junior Am had many college coaches. Overall, I just love to compete,” said Vandervoort.