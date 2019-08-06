Pratt High School student council leadership spent a week firming up skills that will be put to good use as school starts.

Three members of Pratt High School Student Council spent last week at Emporia State University at the state Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) Student Council Workshop. The students from Pratt High School attending were Grant Younie, executive treasurer; Amee Hidalgo, senior class secretary; and Darrian Cox, sophomore class secretary.

Zachary Shanline, 2019 graduate from Pratt High school, attended as a junior counselor (JC).

Zachary Shanline had attended as a student council member following his sophomore and junior years of high school. In order to be a JC a student must be a high school graduate and be selected from the applicants for those positions. Shanline said that his favorite part of being a JC was that he had the opportunity to witness lives being changed at the workshop just like his was when he attended as a delegate.

The Pratt High student council members spent the week with approximately 360 students from all across Kansas and from all different sizes of schools. The students were grouped into 21 councils with one junior counselor and a senior counselor for each of the councils.

They participated in a wide variety of events and activities during the five-and-a-half-day workshop including indoor Olympics, Sunflower Derby, hearing motivational speakers, learning games for team building, and planning a skit for the Thursday evening program.

They also enjoyed a dance and open mic coffee shop on Wednesday followed by a semi-formal banquet on Thursday.

Most of all, the activities were geared toward the development of student leaders with focuses on goal setting, organization, communication, skills for running meetings, understanding their leadership style, and group dynamics. One of the aspects of the workshop most appreciated by students is the opportunity to meet and exchange ideas with other student council members.

Pratt High School’s Student Council advisor Michelle Popovich also attended a special advisor’s council at the workshop along with 34 other advisors from around the state.