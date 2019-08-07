Dominique White's mother, Mary Theresa Wynne, has been added as a plaintiff to the lawsuit five other members of his family are pursuing against the city of Topeka after police officers Justin Mackey and Michael Cruse fatally shot him in September 2017.

Attorneys Rick Bailey and Andrew Stroth filed an amended complaint July 31 in U.S. District Court adding Wynne — who is co-administrator of White's estate with his father, Kelly White — to the lawsuit filed in June 2018 on behalf of Kelly White and Dominique White’s four minor children against police officers Mackey, Cruse, the city of Topeka and five unnamed officers.

The amended complaint doesn't otherwise change the substance of the claims involved.

Still, its filing prompted U.S. District Judge Daniel Crabtree on Monday to dismiss a motion filed in December by attorneys representing Mackey and Cruse asking that they be removed as defendants in the case.

Crabtree wrote that the motion by Mackey and Cruse was directed at the original complaint, which is now superseded by the amended complaint.

"Any motion directed at the original complaint is rendered moot by the filing of an amended complaint," he wrote.

Crabtree indicated Mackey and Cruse could file another motion again seeking to be removed as defendants while directing it at the amended complaint.

The judge kept in place a 120-day "limited discovery" period in which attorneys representing White's family members are scheduled to take depositions in Topeka on Thursday from Cruse and on Friday from Mackey.

A deposition is out-of-court witness testimony that is recorded as part of the discovery process and may be used later in court. The discovery process allows parties in a lawsuit to compel the production of evidence, including testimony, from other parties.

White, 30, was fatally after a struggle Sept. 28, 2017, near Ripley Park at S.E. 3rd and Lawrence.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said Mackey and Cruse questioned White, who denied he had a gun, then resisted them as they tried to seize a handgun from his shorts pocket. White was then shot after running away from the officers. He suffered two gunshot wounds to the left side of his back and a graze wound to the left side of his chest.

Kagay said the shooting was justified because White’s hand passed over the pocket containing the gun as he ran from the officers. An internal police investigation concluded the officers committed no policy violations.