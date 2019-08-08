A rash of thefts ended in Pratt last month, and suspects remain in police custody while additional charges are pending.

Two Pratt juveniles arrested July 9 for burglarizing unlocked cars in several city neighborhoods remain in secure police custody, according Pratt Police Chief Nate Humble. The thefts occurred sometime between the hours of 10 p.m. June 19 and 6 a.m. June 20.

“Recovered stolen property includes multiple handguns, knives, car keys, cellular telephones, clothing, and other personal property,” Humble said on Monday in a statement posted on the Pratt Police Department’s new website, www.prattpolicedepartment.org.

Police reported the neighborhoods from where items were stolen included 300 block of North Oak, 600 block of South Mound, 1100 block of Champa, 900 block of Curtis, 100 block of Stout, 700 block of North Pine and 1000 block of West Third.

Throughout the course of the investigation, information was developed linking the juveniles in question to a robbery of firearms occurring on the west side of Pratt. Additional charges are pending with that investigation, according to information in the posted press release.

“The department commends the hard work of both our patrol and investigative staff for their diligence, persistence and action in identifying and taking these suspects into custody. The safety of our community is a top priority for the department,” Humble stated in the release.

“Because these subjects are juveniles, no identifying information will be released by this office. Additional information will be released by and through the Pratt County Attorney's Office. Please remember that all suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law,” the release concluded.

Video surveillance from one of the neighborhoods hit by the suspected thieves may have been useful in solving this case.