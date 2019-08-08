Drivers should be ready for delays north of Pratt.

Pratt County drivers heading north on U.S. Highway 281 out of Pratt will have to contend with a road resurfacing project that begins Wednesday, August 7 by contractors.

Two connecting sections of U.S. 281 in Stafford and Pratt counties will be resurfaced in two projects.

One project encompasses a 6.7-mile stretch of U.S. 281 in Pratt County, from the Iuka north city limits to the Pratt/Stafford County line.

The other project involves a 9-mile section of U.S. 281 from the Pratt/Stafford County line north to U.S. 50 in Stafford County.

The Kansas Department of Transportation is overseeing both projects.

With both, traffic will be controlled through the work zone with a flagger and pilot car operation during daylight hours. Motorists can expect delays of up to 15 minutes. The lane-width restriction is 12 feet.

The estimated completion date is Sept. 20.

Venture Corp., of Great Bend, is the primary contractor for the $767,100 project in Stafford County and for the $548,130 project in Pratt County.

Construction continues at the junction of U.S. Highways 50 and 281 in Stafford County where a temporary four-way stop will soon go up at the intersection of those highways south of St. John, where a new roundabout is under construction.

Starting around Aug. 8, east-west traffic on US-50 will have to stop after moving onto temporary pavement near the intersection, officials with the Kansas Department of Transportation advised.

Before, only north-south traffic on US-281 had to stop at the intersection.

Drivers on US-281 also will be stopping on temporary pavement at the site.

Message boards on US-50 will help alert drivers of the need to stop.

The four-way stop will be in place for about three months as the $5.2 million project continues.

Also, though there are already restrictions prohibiting oversized loads from making turns at the intersection, new width and weight restrictions are scheduled to take effect Aug. 6.

Loads exceeding 12 feet in width or 100,000 pounds will not be allowed through the intersection.

The intersection — 3 miles south of St. John and 48 miles west of Hutchinson — carries traffic from a wide area of south-central Kansas.

Venture Corp., of Great Bend, is the main contractor on the project, which has a completion date of Dec. 13.

The roundabout will be composed of two spheres: a diamond-shaped outer road for the largest loads and a separate circular route within the diamond for regular vehicles.