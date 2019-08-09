Kansans could be seeing U.S. Senate candidate Bryan Pruitt, 47, at an Optimist Club meeting, a Rotary Club lunch or at a county Republican Party function.

“Meet every voter,” he said, is his campaign strategy, and that means he will “go to where the people are.”

Pruitt has been living in Washington, D.C., pursuing a career in conservative political advocacy. The Wichita native is moving back to Kansas and filed candidacy papers Sunday.

His residence and campaign headquarters will be in Manhattan, and he plans to campaign full time over the next nearly 12 months to capture the Republican nomination in the August 2020 primary election. At stake is the open Senate seat now held by U.S. Sen. Pat Roberts, who will retire when his term expires in January 2021.

An open Senate seat only comes around every 15 to 20 years, but an open seat without an heir apparent is a "once-in-a-generation, once-in-a-lifetime" opportunity, Pruitt said during an interview Wednesday at The News.

The pillars on which he is basing his campaign, he said, are:

• Help secure the future of the Republican Party by giving it “a dynamic, new voice."

• Save the U.S. Senate’s current Republican-majority, by keeping a Republican in that Senate seat.

• Focus on Congress taking back its role as a first-among-equals branch of government. For too long, the courts and executive branches have overshadowed the legislative branch, in his view.

Probably by this fall, Pruitt said, “we’ll be building out more detailed descriptions of what we see as the important issues of the day.” Those issues will include immigration, health care, free speech, religious liberty and electoral reform. Pruitt 4 Kansas also is finalizing its polling and campaign consultants for a heated Senate race that is expected to garner national attention. “I like the fact that it’s going to elevate Kansas voices,” Pruitt said.

He is emphasizing his ties to different regions in Kansas. He grew up in Wichita, and after earning a bachelor’s degree at Catholic University in Washington, D.C., he returned to Wichita to work on a master's degree at Wichita State University and intern in the city manager’s office.

His mother is from a farm family in Greeley County, and relatives still live in western Kansas. That region is important in this race, Pruitt said.

Manhattan will be the “hub,” both personally and politically. His mother and his sister’s family live in Manhattan. Pruitt has been with his partner, Mark, for 15 years, and that city will be the campaign’s base.

Pruitt’s career has included political consulting and working for the RedState conservative website for four years. During the economic crisis about 10 years ago, Pruitt joined Ally Financial and was a liaison between Congressional offices and people seeking home mortgage modifications, according to his biography.

Republican President Donald Trump will seek re-election in 2020, and Pruitt considers it important that he be re-elected.

“We’re going to disagree on tone and tenor,” Pruitt said, but he’s been “happily surprised” by the work of the Trump Administration. He praised Trump’s success at getting conservative judges appointed to the bench.

All the Democrats leading in the Democratic presidential race “are so progressively left that they would radically change what it means to live everyday life in America," he said.

Pruitt joins a Republican chase for the Senate that also includes former Secretary of State Kris Kobach, Kansas Senate President Susan Wagle, Kansas Treasurer Jake LaTurner and businessman and former football player Dave Lindstrom.