A man was killed after the SUV he was driving collided with a semi Thursday evening on a Riley County highway, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 5:30 p.m. Thursday on US-77 highway, about a mile west of the town of Riley.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2019 Nissan Rogue was traveling west on US-77 when it swerved to avoid hitting a 1997 Pontiac passenger car. The Rogue then collided with 2020 Kenworth semitrailer.

The Rogue then rolled, coming to rest upside down, the patrol said.

The driver of the Rogue, Kurtis Dean Anderson, 20, of Green, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Anderson was wearing a seat belt.

The semi's driver, Thomas Dean Warborg, 53, of Worthington, Minn., wasn't injured. The patrol said Warborg wasn't wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Pontiac, Beth R. Schmelzle, 40, of Riley, also wasn't injured. The patrol's crash log didn't indicate whether Schmelzle was wearing a seat belt.