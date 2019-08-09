You are invited to an open house for Margaret (Oak) Ring's 80th birthday from 2-4 p.m. Aug. 17 at Tenth Avenue United Methodist Church, 10th and Jefferson, Hutchinson.

Margaret, daughter of Viola and Emmet Oak, grew up in the Penalosa community, graduated from Langdon High School, attended and worked at Salt City Business College. She married Richard Ring.

She retired from Luminous Neon, Inc. in 2003 after working there 41 years. She lived in the Haven community for 35 years before moving back to Hutchinson.

Margaret's five children are Aundrea Dame, Lisa Otto, Troy Ring, Andy Ring and Laci Ring. She has seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Cards may be mailed to 1300 E. 33rd Ave., Apt. 105, Hutchinson, KS 67502.