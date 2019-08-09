It's costing more to get rid of household hazardous waste so Pratt City Commissioners have decided to end any acceptance of out-of-county HHW.

A combination of low prices for recyclables and high costs for handling household hazardous waste has resulted in the Pratt Recycle Center to stop taking out-of-county recyclables and HHW material from individuals. The decision was made at the Pratt County Commission meeting Aug. 5.

Jason Winkel, landfill manager, is working on notification to let customers know that as of Oct. 1, out-of-county household hazardous waste and recyclables will no longer be accepted at the recycle center. In-county HHW and recyclables will still be accepted as usual.

Removal of HHW costs the county money. When out-of-county people bring their HHW to Pratt, it adds to the county expense of getting the product removed.

“We’re spending our money on other counties product,” Winkel said. “You have to look at cost.”

Some closures of recycle centers have increased the number of out-of-county people bringing their material to Pratt and that increase was part of the decision to stop taking out-of-county material.

A major factor in the lower prices for recyclables was the Chinese, that used to purchase 54 percent of U.S. product, decision to no longer take U.S. recyclables, Winkel said.

The possibility of charging for out-of-county recyclables and HHW was discussed but rejected because of the additional time it would take for staff to weigh the material and pay the people for the material.

Winkel said he was still considering selling paint from the recycle center. The cost of buckets for the paint is an issue especially if the demand for paint doesn’t meet the supply of paint.

County Road and Bridge Supervisor Doug Freund said he had received a request from Holland Paving for information on a paving project for the NextEra Energy Pratt Energy Wind Farm. Some asphalt repair needs to be done on roads in the Pratt Wind Farm area. More paving companies are expected to request information on the wind farm.

The Pratt Regional Medical Center budget of $75 million is right on track for the first three quarters of their fiscal year. Alan Waites, PRMC vice president of finances, said they were actually a little bit ahead of their budget thanks to some significantly lower expenses than budgeted.

Patient revenues are at 99.9 percent of their anticipated amount and the hospital has experienced a positive cash flow for the last nine months.

Sales tax receipts continue to meet and exceed expectations. Only four times since the addition of the new wing and renovation have sales tax revenues failed to meet expected levels. Since the construction, sales tax revenues have exceeded projected amounts by $1.775 million, said Susan Page, PRMC president and CEO.

Work continues on the Americare facility on K-61 highway. Completion date for the $11 million, 65 bed facility is fall in 2020.

Rev. Scott Powell, representing the Hope Center, along with Rev. Mike McGovney and Pam Ford presented information on the status of the center that has been in operation for six years. In 2018, the Hope Center provided services for 672 people. From Jan. 1 to July 31, 2019, the center had seen 517 people.

The

Powell said the Hope Center was getting well known as a hub for all resource groups and more people are using the center for resources. Because of the increase in activity, the Center is having trouble meeting all the bills. The center is now open from 8 a.m to 5 p.m. and that means someone has to be there all the time.

Donations to the center are down and Powell said they could use some help from the county.

The commissioners have already finished their budget meeting but they will review what funds are available and respond to the request at a future commission meeting.