The Lady Beavers at Pratt Community College get ready to start the season with new head coach Zac Rambo.

New head volleyball coach at Pratt Community College Zac Rambo took the court for the first time with the Lady Beavers last week for practice in Dennis Lesh Arena. Rambo's coaching debut is set for Saturday, August 17 when his team takes on Butler Community College in their season opener.

Pratt Community College President Dr. Michael Calvert announced the hiring of Zac Rambo as the new head volleyball coach earlier this year. Rambo, who spent the 2018 volleyball season as an assistant coach for the Beavers, is looking forward to working with the team he has assembled for his first year at the helm.

"I created a strong bond with the freshman on our team this year which has allowed me to make a smooth transition from assistant coach to head coach," said Rambo.

Rambo comes to PCC after serving four years as the assistant coach and director of recruiting at Friends University. For the past seven years, Rambo has also taken time to coach club volleyball for multiple age groups ranging from ages 14-18. Currently, Rambo coaches for the ICT MAVS 17 Blue club team in Wichita, Kan.

A native of Sault Saint Marie, Mich., Rambo was brought to Kansas after enlisting in the Air Force where he was inflight refueling specialist at McConnell Air Force Base for six years.

During his stint in the Air Force, Rambo played volleyball for the Al Udeid Armed Forces Team where he was selected to compete for the Air Force team on two separate occasions.

Rambo takes over a team that was 13-21 overall last year, 5-11 in the Jayhawk Conference. The Lady Beavers won 5-5 matches at home last year.

After opening at Butler County on August 17, the Lady Beavers play at home vs. Brookhaven College on August 22, then take part in the Vernon Classic College Volleyball Tournament August 23 and 24.

Hometown Pratt-area players on the fall 2019 team roster include Stephanie Reichenberger, sophomore MB/OH from PHS; Halle Burgardt, freshman OPP from Skyline and Mackenzie Baird, freshman DS, PHS.