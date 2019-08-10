TURON – Tanner and Sydni Barber had been working most weekends and many evenings for nearly five months remodeling their new home, a small 1900s-era bungalow on Turon’s Main Street.

They were just a week from their planned move-in when they got a 4:30 a.m. call last week their dream was on fire.

Enamored by their new neighbors who visited as they labored, and from the outpouring by the community during and after the fire, the Barbers still want to relocate from Cunningham to Turon, where Sydni’s parents also live.

But first, they must recover from their serious financial setback. The home, which they invested their savings and more into, was not yet insured.

To that end, a fundraiser to assist the young family of six is set for 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Aug. 17 in the Turon City Park. It will feature food, games, raffle and community garage sale.

“We spent our entire summer, pouring everything into that house,” said Sydni, 27. “Not only our finances but all our time, all our hopes and dreams, the whole thing. We bought it in March and started fixing it up. We worked every available second and spent several grand.”

They’d already moved some furniture and belongings into the house at 211 S. Main and enrolled their children into the Fairfield school district. But the move was originally planned for this weekend.

The couple, who will celebrate their 10th anniversary next month, have four children: HarLee, 8, Bryer, 7, Jaxson, 5, and Kainen, 1.

A cause of the Aug. 3 fire has not been determined, though fire officials said it might have been electrical, Barber said.

“If it was electrical, it’s probably a good thing we hadn’t moved in yet,” she said.

Their next-door neighbor, awakened by the fire visible outside her bedroom window, called it in.

“They said if it had been another five minutes, it would have been both houses,” Barber said. “After she called 911, she called me.”

The bedroom where the fire apparently started and the kitchen “are rubble,” Barber said. “The living room and other bedrooms are not burnt, but they’re completely covered in soot. The roof caved in and they’re soaked with the water they used to put it out.”

The 1,400-square-foot Bungalow was last appraised at just under $25,500, county property records show.

They’d like to rebuild on the site – “It's real quiet and the neighbors are sweethearts. They stood beside us the whole time it burned,” Barber said – but that’s likely financially unfeasible. So they’re looking for another house in Turon.

“After the outpouring of support from Turon, I don’t want to live anywhere else,” Barber said. “Where we are now, not two people have said anything to us. In Turon, the whole town was behind us and we hadn’t even moved there yet.”

While they lost few belongings in the fire, since they hadn’t moved yet, they hope to recoup some of their loss in order to find another place to live from the fundraiser, said Sydni’s father, Rodney Michael.

The family also plans to give some of the proceeds to the local fire department, in appreciation for its efforts to save the home.

“It’s a family-oriented event,” Michael said. “It’s going to be a fun day. There will be a raffle and fun things to do in the park. Lots of stuff’s been donated.”

They’ll be offering sloppy joes and barbecue brisket sandwiches, with chips and a drink, for $5. There will also be popcorn and cotton candy for sale. They also plan to set up a garage sale, with proceeds going to the family.

Anyone who has items they’d like to contribute to the sale can bring them that day, set up their own table, or call Don or his wife, Chari Michael, at (316) 633-0143, to pick items up.