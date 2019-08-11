The Biology of Belief is a most interesting, if not a life-changing, book written by Bruce Lipton, a renowned cellular biologist.

Lipton demonstrates how the new science of epigenetics has revolutionized our understanding of the link between mind and matter. Although the introduction says the author uses simple language, illustrations and humor to educate his readers, I would have to debate the term "simple." Even being a biology major in college did not prepare me to grasp the concept of epigenetics, but I gleaned enough to know that it has huge implications for our lives.

In a nutshell, he says identical DNA will modify itself according to the environment to which it is exposed. So (epi)genetics implies there is something higher than basic genetics at work in our bodies. The laboratory experiments are fascinating and substantiate that what we believe has enormous, if not ultimate, power over our lives.

That, of course, leads me to think about what we believe about aging in our society. I would wager that you’ve heard or shared a derogatory joke about growing old in the last 48 hours or less. If you’re on Facebook, it is every 48 minutes.

Becca Levy, an associate professor of psychology at the Yale School of Public Health and lead author of a current study on aging, says, “Such negative stereotyping is a public health issue. Ultimately it is possible that such a constant cultural mindset perpetuates an age-based stereotype threat (ABST), along with prejudice and discrimination that is nearly as insidious as those surrounding racism or gender inequality.”

Do you think that is an exaggeration? When you compare the basic western cultural view to other places in the world where a lifespan of 100 energetic years is the expectation, not the exception, their belief systems are different, not necessarily their genetic makeup.

We may not be able to suddenly change the cultural beliefs we are exposed to, but we can take charge of our own belief system and see our aging process as a gift. We don’t have to accept that our lives will deteriorate and ultimately we will be useless and dependent. Honestly, I would say at 65, you’re just getting good!

Connie Mason Michaelis is a lifestyle consultant who is on Facebook at Just Now Old Enough.