The following people were booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with felonies:

Dennis Ray Vines, Jr., 41, in connection with a felony drug possession, 11 p.m. 8/10.

Amanda Lynn Rich, 36, in connection with counterfeiting currency, 10:30 p.m. 8/10.

Brian Lynn Hendrix, 45, in connection with a felony drug possession, 6:44 p.m. 8/10.

Micheal Leshawn Payne, 29, in connection with aggravated assault, 2:20 p.m. 8/10.

Christiana LeeAnn Valle, 40, in connection with forgery, 1:23 p.m. 8/10.