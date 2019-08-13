Sharefest 2019 provided more than 350 children with free school supplies, haircuts, shoes and much more on Saturday in Pratt.

About 350 Pratt area students who attended Sharefest 2019 Saturday at Lemon Park will return to school with new backpacks filled with school supplies.

“Sharefest just blesses the heck out of Pratt, Kansas,” Taylor Printing Company Manager Tyson Taylor said Monday. “Kids get to go to school with new backpacks, new shoes, and a whole bunch of other goodies. Some even got haircuts.”

“It’s a collaborate effort,” said Reach Church Pastor Bryan Beittel. “The whole community comes together for this.”

About 350 backpacks, filled with loose-leaf paper and notebooks, pencils, folders, glue sticks, crayons and other supplies were distributed Saturday. When the supply ran out, Beittel said they took names and on Monday he delivered about a dozen more backpacks to families.

Two big grills were brought in to cook up hamburgers and hot dogs, with First Christian Church Pastor Mike McGovney serving up about 1,500 burgers.

“The burgers were delish,” said McGoveney. “I was kept busy. I never got a chance to leave the area.”

There were also snow cones and popcorn.

Sheryl White of Youth Core Ministries manned a popcorn stand, which was so popular she said it necessitated a run back to The Barron Theatre to get more kernels.

Fun activities included a joust pit, provided by Master Sgt. Andrew Hughes of the Pratt National Guard Armory, two bounce houses and an inflatable slide set up in the center of the park north of the two pavilions.

Sharefest started several years ago as a community service by Reach Church, but was extended to a community event when Beittel became pastor five years ago.

“It’s become a collaborative effort to bring hope and love to all in our city. Participation is open to any organization or churches who want to be involved,” Beittel said.

Pratt Walmart store was one of the sponsors.

“They reached out and we were there to support them,” Pratt Walmart Manager Tyler Fross said Monday.

Other sponsors for this year’s Sharefest were Taylor Printing, T&W Meats, National Guard Armory, Hope Center, Abundant Harvest Church of the Nazarene, All Saints Episcopal Church, Ascension Lutheran Church, Church of Christ, First Christian Church, First United Methodist Church, Youth Core Ministries and Reach Church.

Pratt Lions Club provided barrel train rides for kids at Sharefest.