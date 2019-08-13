Four-year-old Rayleigh Robertson didn’t say a word about her first set of bangs.

But she couldn’t stop smiling after cosmetology student Danniell Byard finished cutting the pre-school youngster’s hair Monday afternoon and she turned around to show off her bangs.

HCC Cosmetology, 200 E. 3rd Ave., hosted its third annual Back-to-School Cuts day for children preparing for the new school year. Barbers and cosmetologists donated their services by joining cosmetology students giving haircuts to about 250 children on a first-come, first-served basis.

Shontelle Humphries said she had asked her daughter, Rayleigh, what kind of cut she wanted and if she wanted bangs. The answer was yes. They were short on booster chairs, so Rayleigh stood and Byard knelt to cut the girl’s hair.

This was Byard’s first time cutting hair at the event and she was surprised by how smoothly the day was going, she said.

The hair-cutting crew was swamped at the outset — to the relief of HCC Cosmetology Coordinator Alex Hass. This year, HCC Cosmetology intentionally scheduled the event on a day separate from the First Call for Help’s backpack giveaway program, which occurred last week at the Hutchinson Mall.

Because the backpack giveaway and free haircuts were at different sites, holding the events on different days was thought to be more convenient for participants. Hass said she was nervous, though, hoping it wasn’t like giving a party and having no one show.

“I was very relieved to see the line,” Hass said of the line that formed in the morning.

HCC Cosmetology students more frequently cut the hair of an older clientele, taking advantage of the school’s discount prices.

This event gives them a chance to work on different textures of hair, Hass noted.

“It has its own mind,” said cosmetology student Justine Nichols, as she trimmed the hair of Syesha McCaslin, an 11-year-old who will be in sixth grade at Wiley Elementary School.

Twelve-year-old Jimmy Crossno, entering seventh grade at Prairie Hills Middle School, requested a little trimmed off the top and short on the sides. That described a fade haircut, and HCC Cosmetology student Madison Pitts said the cut was “pretty easy.”

“I think I’ve done this haircut six times today,” Pitts said.

Boys wanted the fade, while some girls requested shorter cuts that included shaving parts of their head.

Jewan Alexander, 12, displayed the image of broken hearts shaved into his hair just above each ear. “Just looks cool,” he said. On top of his head was enough hair for a tight ponytail.

Boys and men increasingly see their haircuts as “more of an art,” Hass said.

Hala Sage watched from a distance as daughter Amethyst Mendoza, 11, who will enter sixth grade at Faris Elementary School, had her hair trimmed and thinned.

“It looks like they’re working really well with the kids,” Sage said.

Mendoza will start back to school on Thursday. “I think she’s ready more than I am. I like spending time with my kiddos,” Sage said.