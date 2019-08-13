1. Moonlit Wisteria: 7 p.m. Aug. 13, Lit Studios on Fifth, 803 W. 5th St., Hutchinson. Cost is $25. Bring your own drinks and snacks. Register at https://litstudioson5th.com to save your seat.

2. Prayer Time: 5:45 p.m. Aug. 13, Pizza Ranch, 1805 E. 17th Ave., Hutchinson. Hosted by Faithful Followers CMA. The group will pray at 5:45 and have dinner at 6 p.m. Take time getting to know each other and prepare your self for the meeting that starts at 7 p.m.

3. Coaster-making class: 7 p.m. Aug. 13, Bottle & Brush, 129 E. 4th Ave., Hutchinson. Choose from a wide assortment of printed papers and pictures/sayings to create a set of four coasters. These will have to be sealed after the class and picked up on Thursday, Aug. 15. Cost is $18.