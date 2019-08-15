A chance for severe weather is in the forecast Thursday for the Topeka area, as storms are expected to roll into the area during the daytime hours.

The National Weather Service said thunderstorm chances will increase by mid- to late-morning as a complex of storms arrives in the Topeka area. The main threats for this morning into early afternoon will be strong winds and locally heavy rainfall.

Severe storms also are possible late Thursday afternoon into early in the evening. If storms do become severe, the main threats will be large to very large hail along with damaging wind gusts and locally heavy rainfall. Additionally, a tornado or two can`t be ruled out, especially with storms that form early in the evening.

Additional rounds of thunderstorms with locally heavy rainfall are possible Friday night through Sunday morning. Severe weather can't be ruled out with these storms, the weather service says, with the most likely hazards being large hail, damaging winds and heavy rainfall that could lead to localized flash flooding concerns.

Thursday's highs should top out in in the mid-80s in the Topeka area. Highs in the upper-80s are expected Friday with highs in the lower-90s on Saturday and Sunday.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the weather service:

• Today: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Increasing clouds, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

• Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

• Friday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

• Friday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

• Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

• Saturday night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

• Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

• Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 73.

• Monday: Sunny, with a high near 95.

• Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74.

• Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 93.

• Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71.

• Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.