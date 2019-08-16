The 2019 local election is three months away, and the Ford County Clerk's Office has set dates for advance voting and advance voting ballots.

According to Ford County Clerk Debbie Cox, applications for advance ballots are now available to be mailed for the cities and schools General Election to be held on Nov. 5.

An application for Ballot by Mail must be filled out in order to have a ballot mailed to you.

The ballots will be mailed out Oct. 16.

Applications can be downloaded at the county clerk website at www.fordcounty.net/227/Election-Office, or call 620-227-4551 to have an application mailed. Those with a disability who cannot get out to vote on Election Day may be placed on a permanent mail ballot list.

"Please ask for a permanent application when calling," Cox said. "The applications must be filled out completely and returned to the clerk’s office. The last day to mail out ballots for the Nov. 5 election is October 29."

In-office advance voting will begin Thursday, Oct. 17, in the county clerk’s office.

In-office advance voting hours will be 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, through noon Nov. 4.

Voting hours will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.

In-office advance voting will also be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, in the county clerk’s office.

Deadline to register to vote for this year's election cycle will be Tuesday, Oct. 15. If you have moved or changed your name, you must re-register 21 days before the election, according to Cox.

A voter registration card can be downloaded on the Ford County website, fordcounty.net, or registration can be held online through the Kansas Secretary of State Office, sos.kansas.gov/.

You can contact the Ford County Clerk's Office to have a registration card mailed as well.

Call the clerk's office at 620-227-4551 to receive a voter registration card and to confirm current registration.

"The Dodge City Public Transit will be providing free bus rides to the polls and to early voting on all of the fix routes beginning Oct. 17, within their hours of service," Cox said. "For para-transit, door-to-door service (only for those with a permanent or temporary disability), call 877-323-3626 24-hours in advance. Buses do not run on the weekends."

Candidates for all of the Dodge City and Ford County positions are as follows:

For Dodge City Commission, incumbents Rick Sowers and Kent Smoll will be running for re-election with current commissioner Jan Scoggins not seeking another term. Others in the race are Joseph Nuci Jr., Adam Hessman and Morris Reeves. The top three vote-getters will be elected to the commission.

According to Ford County Clerk Debbie Cox, with the city commission, the top two leading vote recipients will serve a four-year term with the third leading votes serving a two-year term.

For the Dodge City Community College Board of Trustees, the incumbents are Terry Malone and Floris Jean Hampton running for re-election with Dr. Jeremy Presley not seeking another term.

The other candidates are Nick Wells, Bill Turley, Hugo Garcia, Jim Lewis and Kelly Henrichs. The top three vote-getters will serve a four-year term.

In the USD 443 Board of Education race, the incumbents are Ryan Ausmus, Traci Rankin and Jamey-Lewis Gonzales. Jeff Hiers will be running for an unexpired term spot.

"Unexpired is for a position that the person was appointed to fill a position that was vacated before midterm," Cox said. "The unexpired term was for Jamie Lewis-Gonzales's place. She was appointed in 2017 when Joyce Warshaw was voted in to both the city and USD 443 positions and turned down the USD 443 position."

When elected, Hiers will serve his term to 2021.

The top three vote-getters for the other positions for the BOE will serve four-year terms.

For the Ford City Council, Glen McCune, Ivan Klusman, Harvey Derstein, Steve Downey, Emillie Carr and Joe Ford are running for three positions. The three top vote-getters will be elected to the council.

Other candidates for positions are Sandra Halling and Belinda Katz, running for two open spots on the USD 459 school board.

Jamie Hartman and Randy Mettling are running for the open at-large position for USD 381 board.

Kevin Rueb is running unopposed for the open USD 381 District 1 board position.

Clayton Stein is running unopposed for the open USD 381 District 2 board position.

Brad Ackerman is running unopposed for the open USD 381 District 3 board position.

Clay Sellard is running unopposed for Bucklin city mayor.

Helde Duffield is running unopposed for Ford city mayor.

Ron Temaat is running unopposed for Spearville city mayor.

Jeff Hubbell and Johnny Dunlap II are running for the two open Spearville City Council positions.

Sue Scott, Jane Baker and Cynthia Imel are running for the three open Bucklin Hospital District Board positions.

Tony Zortman, Karen Baker and Troy Robertson are running for the three open Wilroads Gardens Improvement District positions.

Tim Slattery, Hattie Stein and Betty Burkhart are running for the three open positions for the Wright Improvement District positions.

The polling locations for this year's election are:

In Dodge City, Precincts 1,2,3,11; Concord Township; Dodge Township-3; Enterprise Township H115; Enterprise Township H119; Fairview Township; Grandview Township-2 H1115; Grandview Township-2 H1119; Richland Township; and Wilburn Township will vote at Hoover Pavilion, 71 N. 2nd Ave. in Wright Park.

Precincts 4,5,6,7,8,9,10; Dodge Township H115; Dodge Township H119; Dodge Township W H119; Grandview Township H115; Grandview Township East H119; and Royal Township will vote at Knights of Columbus Hall, 800 W. Frontview St.

In the city of Ford, voting will take place at Ford Community Fellowship Hall, 701 Main St., for Ford City and Ford Township.

In Spearville, Spearville City, Spearville Township and Wheatland Township will vote at St. John's Parish Center, 100 S. Main St.

In Bucklin, Bucklin City, Bucklin Township, Bloom Township and Sodville Township will vote at the Bucklin City Library, 120 S. Main St.

All locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 5.

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com.