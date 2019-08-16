The Pilot Club's train is cleared for action at Sixth Street Park. Fun times ahead.

After several months of inaction, the Pratt Pilot Club's Express Train has been cleared to run along its usual tracks in Sixth Street Park for the rest of the summer and fall season. New state rules about inspection, initiated after a deadly accident at Kansas City's Schlitterbahn Water Park in 2016, were enacted that caused the small train to cease action for the beginning of the 2019 season.

"This have been one of the most frustrating issues I have ever had to deal with," said Pratt Building Inspector Bad Blankenship. "I called all 57 inspectors on a list I got from the state, and only one would even have a conversation with me. And he took four months to get to us. But we have now passed the inspection."

At the August 5 city commission meeting, Blankenship told Pratt leaders that there were still some insurance issues that would need to be resolved with carriers concerning Pilot Club train drivers, but for now, they were all covered under the city policy until the end of September.

"It is a big relief to now know what the state needs from us to keep this thing running, and the inspector, once we got him here, was very appreciative of our set-up," Blankenship said. "He thought our train was very nice, well kept, and safe, according to him."

On Saturday, the Pratt Pilot Club hosts a leadership conference for the Heartland District of Pilot Club International. Participants from Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Arkansas will be in town for meetings that run from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. at the First Methodist Church. After 2 p.m. they will traverse over to Pratt's Sixth Street Park to view the all-inclusive playground equipment and the Pilot Club Express Train. Chances are the whistle will be tooting for the first time this summer as well.

Jeanette Gaider, first president elect of the club, said that it is likely the train will be running for Prattans to enjoy the following Saturdays, Sundays and Thursday evenings for the rest of the season.