New classes are starting for all ages and all levels of exercise in Pratt.

Blythe Family Fitness hosts a variety of classes and activities for every age, ability, and interest. This coming school year they have a couple different kids activities coming up.

Starting simultaneously with the beginning of the new school year this week, they will be hosting Jack’s After School program for 3rd to 8th grade students. The program takes place on Tuesdays and Thursdays throughout the school year from 3:45 to 5:30 p.m., and costs $20 a month. However, for those who qualify for reduced lunch prices at the school, it’s free.

The program is an electronic free zone for kids to be involved in different games, mini field trips and physical exercise. They are also provided a healthy snack as well as help with homework.

Kids can also participate in Janet’s Gymnastics classes. There are four different levels of classes: beginner, intermediate, advanced, and competition. The beginner, intermediate, and advanced classes all take place on Thursday nights between 5:00 and 7:15, while the competition classes are offered on Tuesdays from 4:45 to 6:45pm and Thursdays from 5:00 to 8:00pm. The classes cost $48 a month and are available to children 3 years old to high school age.

Blythe also hosts various ongoing adult exercises classes as well.

A HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training) class is offered Monday through Friday. It goes from 5:15 to 5:45 a.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday and from 12 to 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday.

On Mondays and Thursdays from 6 to 7 p.m., Adriell Elwood teaches a Dance2Fit class that combines dance and fitness for a fun workout.

For those looking for something a little more relaxed, Blythe offers yoga and tai chi classes. Yoga is taught by Ashley Austin and takes place Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. while tai chi is offered on Tuesday nights from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Blythe also has a free RetirFit class for adults over the age of 60. Leon Kaufman is the instructor and the class takes place every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9 to 9:30 a.m.