Wittig family donation adds beauty, intrigue to Lemon and Sixth Street Parks in Pratt.

By Fran Brownell

Special to the Tribune

Lifesize metal-sculptures of deer, bears and more have been showing up recently at Pratt’s Lemon Park, all part of an artwork collection donated to the city of Pratt by the family of the late Glenn and Janet Wittig.

The Wittig’s long-time Pratt residents, used to live south of the Pratt Electrical Plant and were known for their great appreciation of a wide variety of metal-type art. Some of the art now being placed at Lemon Park is from their collection, other pieces were created by Glenn Wittig, himself.

“I think it’s great,” said Pratt Park Superintendent Mark Eckhoff. “I’ve always loved art in the park. We have the chainsaw sculptures by Clayton Coss and now we have this metal-sculpture art, gifted by the Wittig family. It’s just one more reason for people to come to the park.”

Almost life-size buffalo sculptures and a grouping of three varieties of cacti greet Lemon Park visitors from the field at the west end of the park.

The artwork was donated to the City of Pratt several months ago by Wittig Family members, but was stored while floods and other park issues took precedence, Eckhoff said.

The honored couple’s granddaughter Rachel Wittig Broce, a life-long Pratt resident until relocating to Arizona in June, said the Wittig Family wanted the donation to add to the enjoyment of park visitors and to also memorialize her grandparents’ love of art and her grandfather’s talent for creating art.

“Some of the pieces we donated are ones Grandpa Glenn made and some they bought as they traveled to Mexico and throughout the states,” Broce said.

“There’s a life-size a silhouette of a rider holding a horse while putting flowers on a grave that’s positioned just east of the entrance to the park. It’s my favorite of all of them.” Eckhoff said. “It’s so realistic! When the sun hits it in a certain way, the sunshine coming through the leaves makes it look like an Appaloosa.”

The life-size display is positioned near the permanent memorial to the late Frank Konkel.

“I thought it was fitting for it to go there,” Eckhoff said.

The larger metal cutouts were made by Wittig out of old oil tankers.

Five pieces of the artworks are on display are at the Al and Barbara Ahling Memorial Shade Garden in the center of Lemon Park.

These include a banjo player, a frog depicted as a cowboy holding a shotgun and there’s also a sculpture of a sombrero and sandals, depicting siesta time. Silhouettes of waving girls holding bouquets of flowers flank both the north and south ends of the memorial garden to greet walkers, coming or going.

Pratt residents Tim and Kelli Barker, out for an evening stroll this week, stopped to admire the Shade Garden art.

“I think these are nice,” Kelli said. “They show character and creativity,” Tim added.

Eckhoff said he and his three-member Pratt Park Department staff poured concrete platforms for the sculptures and also fashioned bases to support them, when needed.

Other pieces on display at Lemon Park include a doe and three fawns west of the gazebo and an eight-foot bear between the gazebo and the lake.

There is also an additional donated piece at Sixth Street Park, where a large bird cage dangles amongst tall flowers skirting the Wedding Chapel Gazebo.

The late Glenn Wittig’s son Rick, who works for the Pratt County Road Department, said his parents spent a lot of time on the road collecting art work.

“The art work was a result of their retirement,” Wittig said.

While not on the road, Glenn and Janet Wittig created art of their own, Broce said. “Like a painter with a paintbrush, that’s how Grandpa Glenn was with his welding torch.”

For Broce, the display has an even deeper meaning.

“It’s a unique opportunity to memorialize my grandparents while sharing their art with the community,” Broce said. “Last week our 11-year-old daughter Jadyn said to me, ‘Just, think, Mom, when I grow up and go back to visit Pratt, I can take my kids there to see the works created by their great-great grandparents.’”





