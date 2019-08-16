The 2019-2020 budget for Pratt Community College includes a .481 reduction in the mill levy.

The $22.9 million budget is ready to go just in time for the 2019-2020 Pratt Community College students to return to campus on Aug. 18 and start class on Aug. 21. This budget includes a 0.481 reduction in the mill levy. This puts the mill levy at 39.000 that is lower than last year and lower than the mill levy was 10 years ago, said PCC Trustee Darrell Shumway at the Trustee August meeting on Aug. 12 where the Trustees approved the budget following a public hearing.

The anticipated enrollment is down slightly from last year when the college experienced a three percent increase in enrollment. College President Michael Calvert said he is hopeful that when the final registration numbers are set, those numbers will increase. Students move back into residence halls on Aug. 18 and classes are set to start on Wednesday, Aug. 21.

The College will be taking on an additional program but not on the PCC Campus. The Trustees approved a memorandum of agreement with Dodge City Community College to take over the Electric Power Technology program on the DCCC campus. Dodge City was going to drop the program because of low enrollment but the two colleges have worked out an agreement where PCC will teach the program at Dodge City. The PCC recruiting team will have authority on getting more students in the program.

“It’s a good financial arrangement for us,” said PCC President Michael Calvert. “We plan on bringing more students to the program.”

Heather Morgan, new executive director for Kansas Association of Community College Trustees, presented statistics on jobs in Kansas and PCCs importance in filling those jobs. Morgan’s information covered the economic trends in the PCC service territory that covers Pratt, Kingman, Kiowa, Barber, Stafford and Comanche Counties.

The KACCT faces a lot of challenges this year. Senate Bill 155, that provides education funding, is 20 percent underfunded and an additional $7.7 million would be needed to meet its set level, Morgan said.

Pratt is a regional business center. For businesses wanting to locate in Pratt County, getting a workforce is a challenge. Latest statistics reveal there are 123 unemployed people in Pratt County and 100 of those are unemployable.

“It’s a very tight market here,” Morgan said.

The community college plays an important role training people for the workforce. Pratt can’t attract new business without people that have been educated.

Pratt County is a big agriculture county with 70 percent of the workforce in that occupation.

The most frequently jobs needed right now are truck drivers with a valid CDL. The listing for truck drivers far outdistances any other job postings, Morgan said.

Calvert said they have tried to get students interested in a CDL program but not enough respond to start a program.

“We have looked into it,” Calvert said.

Mean while, Pratt Community College continues to work hard in other areas to educate workers to fill job needs. The Secretary of Commerce is impressed with the job PCC is doing and the work PCC is doing is getting noticed across the state, Morgan said.

Health care and social assistance is one of largest industries in the country. The College continues to work towards getting the Associates Degree in Nursing accredited again. To be considered, the ADN students have to have at least a 75 percent passing rate the first time they take the NCLEX exam that is required to get a license. At this time, 77 percent of the May graduates have passed the exam with two more to go. The college needs to have three consecutive years with a 75 percent pass rate or better to be considered for accreditation. If this years level stays above 75 percent, it will be two years in a row that PCC has met or exceeded the required level with just one more year to go, Calvert said.

Work continues on the new track and soccer complex with the setting of the lights the latest element to be completed. Turf is expected to be installed towards the end of August, Calvert said.

Miss Kansas 2019 Annika Wooton was a special guest at the Trustees meeting. Wooton shared thanks from the Miss Kansas organization for the continued support from the college that hosts the Miss Kansas Competition every year during the first week in June.

Wooton said she was preparing for Miss America that will be held in December in Connecticut. The finals of Miss America will be broadcast 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19 on NBC. Miss America will be held at the Mohegan Sun Connecticut in Uncasville, Conn.

Wooton continues to advocate for the arts at both the state and national level.