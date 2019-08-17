The Pratt Quilt of Valor club makes a surprise presentation to George Stevens on Wednesday at the fire station.

Pratt City Fire Deputy Chief George Stevens was honored with a Quilts of Valor presentation August 14, by the Pratt Area Quilts of Valor group. It was a surprise presentation of sorts, made in honor of Stevens' 40-and-a-half years of service in the United State Army.

"This quilt is an expression of gratitude meant to thank and comfort you. We honor you for leaving all you held dear to serve, whether in time of crisis or in time of peace," said presenter and PQOV group leader Rosalie Rose. "This Quilt of Valor unequivocally says thank you for your service, sacrifice and valor in serving our nation."

Stevens, who was nominated for the quilt presentation by his wife, Caryl, enlisted in military service in October 8, 1965. He did his basic training at Ft. Campbell, Ky. He also had artillery training at Ft. Sill, Okla. He was then deployed to Bosnia, Herzegovina, as part of the 287th sustainment brigade out of Wichita, Kans.

During his 40-plus years of service, Stevens earned more than 25 decorations, awards and certificates. At the time of his retirement in 2006 he was a Command Sergeant Major.

"I was always proud to serve my country and carry the American flag overseas," Stevens said. "My years of training enabled me to do the mission in hopes of doing some good so the local people can have a full family life."

As part of the quilt presentation ceremony, a quartet from the Pratt Sweet Adelines chorus sang, "Proud to be an American," for Stevens; and family, friends and fellow members of the Pratt City Firefighters joined him for refreshments and the Pratt fire station.

Stevens continues to serve the city as Deputy Chief for the fire department, an organization he he has served with for 49 years.

The patriotic quilt was pieced by Madeline Martin of Pratt, then custom quilted by Joyce Muhlendruch of Dodge City.

"Every quilt made has a minimum of $250 expense in it," said quilt group spokesperson Debbie Withers. "We always welcome any patriotic fabric or monetary donations for our projects."

This is the second quilt made and donated by the self-financed Pratt quilt group and future nominations are always accepted. The nomination is then vetted by the group.

"We want these quilts to be a tangible reminder that there are thousands of women and men across this land who are forever in debt to our veterans," Rose said. "It is our pleasure to honor our local heroes with a quilt of valor."

Quilts of Valor is a national organization founded in 2003 by a mom whose son was deployed in Iraq. The mission of the organization is to honor service members and veterans who have been touched by war with comforting and healing quilts of valor.

To nominate a Pratt-area veteran for a Quilt of Valor, contact Rose at 316-209-7480.