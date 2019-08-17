A shop owner placed a sign above his door that said: “Puppies For Sale.” Signs like this always have a way of attracting young children, and to no surprise, a boy saw the sign and approached the owner, “How much are you going to sell the puppies for?” he asked.

The store owner replied, “Anywhere from $30 to $50.” The little boy pulled out some change from his pocket. “I have $2.37,” he said. “Can I please look at them?” The shop owner smiled and whistled. Out of the kennel came Lady, who ran down the aisle of his shop followed by five little balls of fur. One puppy was lagging considerably behind.

Immediately the little boy singled out the lagging, limping puppy and said, “What’s wrong with that little dog?” The shop owner explained that the veterinarian had examined the little puppy and had discovered it didn’t have a hip socket. It would always limp. It would always be lame. The little boy became excited. “That is the puppy that I want to buy.”

The shop owner said, “No, you don’t want to buy that little dog. If you really want him, I’ll just give him to you.” The little boy got quite upset. He looked straight into the store owner’s eyes, pointing his finger, and said; “I don’t want you to give him to me. That little dog is worth every bit as much as all the other dogs and I’ll pay full price. In fact, I’ll give you $2.37 now, and 50 cents a month until I have him paid for.”

The shop owner countered, “You really don’t want to buy this little dog. He is never going to be able to run and jump and play with you like the other puppies.” To his surprise, the little boy reached down and rolled up his pant leg to reveal a badly twisted, crippled left leg supported by a big metal brace. He looked up at the shop owner and softly replied, “Well, I don’t run so well myself, and the little puppy will need someone who understands.”

The writer of Hebrews tells us in Hebrews 4:15-16 "For we do not have a high priest who cannot sympathize with our weaknesses, but One who has been tempted in all things as we are, yet without sin. Therefore let us draw near with confidence to the throne of grace, so that we may receive mercy and find grace to help in time of need."

Friend, just like that little boy could identify with that hurting puppy, Jesus understands what you’re going through. He identifies with you in your hurts and your struggles. He knows what it’s like to face hardship, loneliness, and betrayal.

As a matter of fact, this scripture doesn’t leave anything out when it affirms He was tempted “in all things.” But Jesus never turned away from perfect obedience and dependence on the Father and that’s what qualified him to be our atoning sacrifice.

Victor Halfmoon is the pastor of Legacy Bible Church, Hutchinson.