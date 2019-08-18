Why do we fight change? Or more precisely put, why do we fear change so much?

It seems that the older folks get, the more they resist something new. There are many exceptions, but no one thinks it strange when they hear, “I can’t talk to my parents about moving. They’ll be so upset and angry if I even bring it up!”

That type of thinking is considered normal and sometimes admirable. What is the fear really about? Is it the fear of losing everything, of leaving life behind, of having someone else make choices or the fear of facing mortality?

“A self that goes on changing is a self that goes on living,” Virginia Woolf wrote in one of her characteristic asides of clear insight. “This may be the most elemental paradox of existence: We yearn for permanence and stability despite a universe of constant change as a way of hedging against the inescapable fact of our mortality, our own individual impermanence. And yet this faulty coping mechanism results not in immortality but in complacency, stagnation, a living death.”

Ralph Waldo Emerson captured this paradox with precision as he weighed the key to personal growth: “People wish to be settled; only as far as they are unsettled is there any hope for them.”

The key to successful aging is personal growth, continued curiosity, having something to be passionate about and someone to share it with. It seems our culture just focuses on the health issues faced by Elders. Take enough pharmaceuticals and you can live forever!

Keeping our minds active is more important. Research at the Harvard Medical School that began in 1938 has proven that by the time you turn 80, socialization is more important than smoking cessation, cholesterol counts and obesity.

Gandhi suggested, “Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever.”

Magic happens when you do something you’ve never done before, especially if you’re uncomfortable doing it, and even more when you’re supported by nurturing friends.

Connie Mason Michaelis is a lifestyle consultant who is on Facebook at Just Now Old Enough.