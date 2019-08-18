In the last month, there were multiple mass shootings that resulted in 35 deaths and 87 injured. At a Northern California Food Festival; a Walmart in El Paso, Texas; in Dayton, Ohio; a Brooklyn block party; a Walmart in Southhaven, Miss.; and a shooting in Philadelphia.

What constitutes a mass shooting? A “mass shooting” is an incident that involves multiple victims of predominantly firearm violence. However, while there is no widely accepted definition of the term “mass shooting,” it is normally understood to exclude “mass killings” as a result of terrorist, authorized law-enforcement or authorized military actions.

A “public mass shooting” is defined by the U.S. Congressional Research Service as an event where someone selects four or more people and kills them in an indiscriminate manner, which echos the FBI's definition of “mass murder.” Two other terms that get tossed around quite a bit are “terrorist” and “hate crime.” By definition, a “terrorist” is a person who uses unlawful violence and intimidation, especially against civilians, in the pursuit of political aims or change. A “hate crime” is a crime, typically one involving violence, that is motivated by prejudice based on race, religion, sexual orientation or other grounds.

Let me be clear, all of the shootings listed here were mass shootings. However, at least three of them were also public mass shootings performed by terrorists, which also fall under the definition of a hate crime.

You read that right. Of the 122 people killed or injured in just these six incidents, 100 individuals were gunned down over hate. Let that sink in for just a moment.

While I support bans on certain guns and I genuinely believe that there must be more comprehensive gun laws in place, I believe more that we need to take a serious stand against the growing enemy within our own nation — white nationalism.

White nationalism, defined at the overlapping of white separatism and white supremacy, is on the rise and absolutely no one is safe. The president and those he considers allies within our government have fed into the malicious diatribe berating those of a different sex, color, gender, orientation and religion for the last four years, even going so far as to back a ban against two of our own congresswomen. But while our president is fueling the hate driving these killings with his toxic and hateful rhetoric, who is running the United States?

Mass shootings are on the rise. Children are being ripped from their parents and are dying in cages built by us. Our farmers are barely hanging on. Hate crimes are at an all-time high. Our president, the individual who is supposed to care the most, is on vacation, where he tweets his tirades and tantrums on Twitter. Yes, my friends, this is the country we now live in.

So, what can you do?

Get involved. Do not sit there and complain about the issues, send your thoughts and prayers, or ignore the fact that you matter in the big picture.

It is going to take every single one of us to take a stand against this growing enemy within this nation, and we will have to do it standing side by side in unity. Our voices, the voices they would see silenced, are needed more now than ever. Our futures, as well as those of our children, literally depend on it. Every single one of you matters in this fight against the rise of hate, and the quickest way to snuff out that flame is to take away the power that feeds it. So get registered and vote.

When in doubt, remember these words from Martin Luther King Jr: “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”

Julia Johnson is a social and political activist. She is a longtime resident of Hutchinson.