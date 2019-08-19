Pratt High School is off and running on a new football season, led this year by Brent Hoelting and Caleb Hendricks.

After losing their head coach and one of their assistant coaches as well as a big senior class, the Pratt High School football team has a chance for some new people to step forward and take charge in the program this season.

The first official practice begins on Friday, August 30, but the team has been working throughout the summer. They went to a three-day Fort Hays camp in June with the new assistant coach, Caleb Hendricks, and many of the players have also been working hard in the weight room.

The head coach, Brent Hoelting wants to build off of that hard work and bring it into the season.

“My goals for this year are for us to commit to getting better every single day and compete every single play we are on the field. If we focus on doing the little things right, the big things will take care of themselves,” said Hoelting.

Moving into this upcoming season will also come with a lot of opportunities for the new upperclassmen to step up and lead their team after graduating many varsity players last year.

“With losing such a big and accomplished class, there are many opportunities for kids to step up and fill a more prominent role. It will be vital that our senior leaders step up early in the season and lead the way,” said Hoelting.

Both coach Hoelting and coach Hendricks said they have felt very welcomed by Pratt High School and the Greenback community during their transition to Pratt.

“From the players, the staff, and from people throughout the community, I have been overwhelming welcomed and supported which has been great. I’m definitely glad to be a Greenback, and I’m excited to get to work,” said Hendricks.

The team will scrimmage each other at the fall expo on Friday, August 30. The day after they will have a pre-season scrimmage with Cheney, Circle, and Nickerson. Their first game will be at home against Hoisington on September 6.