Pratt High School volleyball team will be led by three returning players with varsity experience; coach looks forward to season of mental toughness.

Although school started last week, the Pratt High School volleyball team didn’t begin practices until Monday, August 19. However, this doesn’t mean that they haven’t already been hard at work this summer.

During the month of June, 28 girls on the team competed in a summer league. And in July, the head coach Summer Younie hosted a team camp to improve skills.

Now, it’s almost time to begin the season, and after losing a big senior class last year, Younie is looking forward to see what her almost entirely new varsity team will do this year.

“For the past few seasons we have had a lot of returning starters and varsity players, this year we are only returning 3 players from last years varsity squad. I am excited to see who steps up this season. I am also excited to see some new players take on some leadership roles,” said Younie.

Although she always wants her team to win, Younie also wants to focus on the mental aspect of the game with her players this year. She wants to see her team become mentally tough.

“I would really like to develop that attitude of grit, never giving up, competing and stepping up our level of play when the going gets hard. I want to see my girls compete and have the attitude that they are going to do whatever it takes to get the job done,” said Younie.

Pratt fans will get their first chance to see the team scrimmage at the fall expo on Friday, August 30.

The day after, the team travels to Hesston to compete in the CKL league against Halstead, Haven, Hesston, Hillsboro, Hoisington, Larned, Lyons, Nickerson and Smoky Valley.



