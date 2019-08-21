If the season opener is any indication, it could be both an interesting and exciting year for the Kansas Wesleyan volleyball team.

The new-look Coyotes were playing not only their season opener, but their home opener and first match under head coach Jessica Cleveland on Tuesday night at Mabee Arena.

Wesleyan dropped the first two sets against MidAmerica Nazarene, rallied to win the next two sets but fell short in the decisive fifth, 26-24, 25-17, 19-25, 18-25, 15-6.

It was not only the first match for Cleveland as Wesleyan head coach, but several players were getting their first experience representing the Coyotes.

"Leadership will be a big thing," Cleveland said. "They lost eight starters last year and we have to develop new leaders that are willing to take control of the team.

"We have two starters returning so it's using that experience to help make others better."

One of those newcomers was Emily Monson, a freshman from Cheney and transfer from Pittsburg State. Monson, who played the last three sets of the opener at libero, had 22 digs to equal returning starter Kendyl Estes for team-high honors.

"I think it was really good the way our team could work with anything coach threw at us," said Monson, one of four freshmen who saw considerable playing time. "Even though we lost, that was a really good start to the season, just seeing the adaptability of our team.

"I think we have to learn to work together but everyone is buying into this program really well. We want to work together and Jess has a great coaching style and is getting us to where we want to be."

The Coyotes let an opportunity slip away in the opening set, leading 24-23 and serving for set point. The Pioneers got a kill from Magan Alexander to get the set tied and eventually closed it out when a Wesleyan block attempt went out of bounds.

MidAmerica Nazarene never trailed in the second set, but some extensive lineup changes paid off for the Coyotes in the third. Tied 10-all, Wesleyan won eight of the next nine points to pull away.

"There was a lot of tight jitters in the beginning," Cleveland said. "Once we got rolling they really started loosening up and you could see them excel and be themselves.

"I feel like it was just mixing it up. We went to ball control. When all else fails, go to ball control. We threw in those players that could help us with that, just slow the game down. Make it feel a little more stable and less chaotic, and then we could really build momentum from that."

Cleveland's team dominated the fourth set, bolting to an 8-0 lead. After the Pioneers cut the deficit to four points (12-8), Wesleyan answered with an 11-3 run that included an ace from Maddy Beckett and kills from Estes and Isabel Hinkeldey.

Wesleyan trailed 5-3 in the final set, only to have MidAmerica Nazarene run off nine unanswered points.

"I saw some people fail unfortunately and I saw others excel," Cleveland said. "That's what preseason is all about. Getting a feel of the rhythms and what works for your team and what doesn't work for your team. It's a big experimental period."

"Our passing is one thing we need to work on," Monson said. "If we get that, we've got great setters that can work the floor and great hitters that are able to put it down and be smart.

"Our defense is getting a lot better. I was here for spring season and even from then to now, we are substantially better."

Estes had 12 kills and Haley Shannon finished with 11 for the Coyotes. Freshman setter Cortney Hanna, who didn't play in the first set, still led the team with 22 assists.

Kourtney Hansen, a sophomore setter from Marion, had 31 assists for the Pioneers, while Alexander, a senior from McPherson, had 11 kills.

It will be three weeks before the Coyotes play again at home, with their next eight contests all outside Salina. That lengthy road trip opens with four matches this weekend in Hutchinson at the KCAC Fall Fling.

Cleveland believes that's exactly what the younger players on her team need early in the season.

"We'll compete well," Cleveland said. "It's just getting reps and getting more expeirence for the freshmen; watching them come in and develop more experience.

"This tournament will be good with four matches to get those in. We have a tough schedule so we'll figure it out fast."