Skyline Cross Country hosted a race that involved running (of course) but also water balloons, water pistols and a whole lot of fun.

When participants in the Skyline Cross County 5K and one mile fun run were making their way around the course on the Skyline campus, they were met with students throwing water balloons and shooting water pistols a them and they didn’t mind a bit.

The event, held Aug. 17 at the school, was a fundraiser for the Thunderbird cross county team, said Assistant Cross county Coach Pam Lucas.

The funds are used to purchase a variety of items for the team including cases of water, heart rate monitors, GPS watches, team uniforms, team t-shirts and other items as needed, Lucas said.

The cross county team members run the event but do not participate. They are responsible for laying out the course, keeping runners on the right path and spraying water on the participants as they run by.

Twenty runners participated in this year’s event. Winning this year’s one mile run was Aaron Lucas and the 5K winner was Patrick Egging with a time of 24.14 minutes. Shannon Barens won the women’s group and took second overall with a time of 30.23 minutes. The 12 and under first place was 10-year-old Adler Nelson with a time of 38.08. A 5K is 3.1 miles.

At the end of the race was a homemade 50 foot featuring lots of dish soap plus water furnished by Township 12. Several door prizes were also handed out. Participants received a t-shirt.

Lucas said the team appreciated everyone that came out and ran in the event and to the sponsors who made the event possible.

Sponsors for the event were Browning Livestock, Apollo Energies, The Farmer’s Co-op Equity, The People’s Bank, Kent and Beth Montei, Kessler Construction, Lisa’s Western wear, Josh and Sara Wallace, Arensdorf Construction, Crossing Counseling, Pratt Friends church, The Wrays LLC, First Steps Daycare, Cathy’s Closet, Mid Kansas Auto Sales, Sue’s Ultimate Embroidery, Patton, Cramer & Laprad Chartered CPAs, Woody’s Sports bar and Grill, Davis Chiropractic Center, Skaggs Ace Hardware, Barron Theatre, Joni’s Stitch by Stitch, Parrish Cafe, Sandi’s Sweet Surprises, N’Cahoots Coffee and Shoppe, Sonic, Blythe Family Fitness, Pratt Walmart.