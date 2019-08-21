Scattered thunderstorms are expected Wednesday morning in the Topeka vicinity, with redevelopment across the area this afternoon and evening.

Some of the storms may be strong to severe and could pack damaging winds, hail and locally heavy rainfall, according to the National Weather Service.

More thunderstorms are expected Thursday in the Topeka area. A few of the storms may be severe across east-central Kansas. Damaging wind and hail will be the main hazards. Locally heavy rainfall will also be possible.

Just before dawn on Wednesday, thunderstorms were making their way across northeast Kansas. Flashes of lightning could be seen in the sky to the west, north and east of Topeka.

Afternoon highs in the capital city on Wednesday were expected to reach 89 degrees.

The high on Thursday was expected to top out around 80 degrees.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the weather service:

• Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 89. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

• Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms. Low around 68. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

• Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, with a high near 80. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

• Thursday night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind around 5 mph.

• Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. East wind around 5 mph.

• Friday night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

• Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84.

• Saturday night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

• Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

• Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

• Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.