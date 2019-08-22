Pratt businesses and organizations work to retrieve historic bell from closed church with plans to rehome it at the city fire station.

A bell’s life is usually confined to one duty. But for a certain bell in Pratt, it has been a warning signal for fire and a tool to beckon believers to come to church.

Now that bell is heading to a new home after it was plucked from the bell tower at the First Baptist Church at Second and Ninnescah.

The bell will be put on permanent display in front of the Pratt Fire Station in their memorial area. Striker Welding is building a support for the bell that used to be a fire bell.

The bell was poured in 1889 at the Buckeye Bell Foundry, Vanduzen & Tift proprietors, Cincinnati, Ohio. It is bronze, weighs 1,500 pounds and made from a combination of 80 percent Copper and 20 percent tin, said Keith Ray of Striker Welding.

The bell started its life in Pratt decades ago when it became the fire bell for the city. It was housed in a special tower on the east end of the former city building located at Second and Main on the northeast corner of the intersection, said Pratt Fire Chief David Kramer.

For many years, the bell was used to summon fire fighters. As the years went by, other methods for alerting firefighters became available and the bell started the second chapter of its life when the city donated the bell to the First Baptist Church.

For years, the bell was a fixture at the church. Kramer was aware of the history of the bell and had talked to the church a long time about the future of the bell. Recently, the church closed its doors and the bell was no longer in use.

Conversations began and the church was in favor of returning the bell to the fire department.

On Aug. 19, the 200 block of East Second Street between South Main Street and Ninnescah was closed on the south side of the First Baptist Church.

A&R Roofing opened the bell tower roof to allow access to the bell. A Trand Crane was brought in to lift the bell and lower it to a waiting trailer. Stevens Construction helped with removal of the bell from the tower.

The crane moved into position and lowered a cable inside the tower where workers attached the cable to the bell then it was slowly lifted up and lowered to a waiting trailer. The hole in bell tower was closed to end the bells use at the church.

Plans for the display area are underway and support stand is under construction as well. As for the clapper inside the bell, Kramer said they were still discussing how it will be attached to the bell but it probably will not be used to ring the bell.

As for the appearance of the bell, the bell has survived over 100 years of Kansas weather even though it was in bell towers. Since it is a bronze bell, there has been a natural change in the original color over the decades.

“The original patina is neat. We’re trying to decide whether to leave it as is or polish it up,” Kramer said.

This is the 100th anniversary of the Pratt Fire Department so getting the bell back has special meaning this year. Before 1919, the fire department was known as Pratt Hose Company. In 1919, the city commission decided to change the name and the Pratt Fire Department was born. The bell had been in place long before the name change, Kramer said.