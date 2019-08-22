A former administrator at the Kansas Medical Society was at the helm of the statewide physician organization Thursday after the executive director who replaced him two years ago was unexpectedly removed from the job.

Jon Rosell, who became the Kansas Medical Society’s executive director in January 2017, was ousted from the position and replaced by Jerry Slaughter, who led the society for four decades.

Slaughter, who is serving as interim director, didn't respond to multiple requests for comment about the transfer of authority.

Rosell had served as director of the Medical Society of Sedgwick County before taking over the state organization. He had worked for the Wichita branch since 2006.

Jay Gilbaugh, a Wichita urologist and president of the Kansas Medical Society when Rosell was hired, said at that time that the state's "physician community will benefit from his proven record of achievement and success as a medical society executive."

Rosell was hired after a national search led by a committee that included John Eplee, an Atchison physician and former president of the Kansas Medical Society.