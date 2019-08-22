Pratt graduate Ryan Richardson performed as a lead singer for Sagan and the Regulus in Macksville concert at Welch Farm.

Music has always been an important hobby for Ryan Richardson, 2017 Pratt High School graduate. But on Saturday, August 10, that hobby turned into stage-time as the current Wichita State University student performed with a hard-rock band, Sagan and the Regulus, at Welch Farm near Macksville. The group, featuring several other southcentral Kansas youth, was an opening act for Slim Balkey and Tim Nowell, whose "Tape in the Dashboard" is currently ranked 38 on Bayou Country Music Association's Top 40 Chart.

"When I first learned of this opportunity, I wasn't sure what to think," Richardson said. "A band that wanted to play Metallica with kids ages 12, 14, 20 and 22 needed a singer. I didn't really have much hope, but I went out to rehearse with them and was just blown away. They were great! It turned out to be a very good experience."

Even though he wasn't a heavy metal fan and had not considered himself a lead singer before, Richardson, 20, stepped out on a limb and filled in where needed, and when it was over had no regrets.

"I've played several different instruments, bass guitar, a lot of rhythm guitar, drums, piano, and as a singer, I always accompanied myself," Richardson said. "With this band I just didn't know what to do with my hands. They had all the other things covered, just needed a lead singer, so I had to work on that."

Richardson, who is an entrepreneurial business major at WSU, said he started a detailing business when he was in junior high in Pratt and kept that going all through his prep school years. When he was picking a college, he decided to pursue business, but let his own side-business drop so he would have time for studies. He always has been able to find time for music however, starting at a young age.

"I started out with piano lessons in the first grade, but lasted about a week," Richardson said. "Then when I was in second grade a kid came to school and played 'Smoke on the Water' on an acoustic guitar and I really, really wanted to do that."

From that time on, Richardson said he took guitar lessons, vocal lessons and in fifth grade he began playing the drums. In high school he was in marching band and choir.

"I learned a lot from some different people, but mostly I just picked up a lot of stuff on my own," he said.

As a college student Richardson has participated in choir and plays with the Kaylee Keller band, provided guitar, piano and vocals.

"I'm always open to more music in the future," he said. "If Sagan and the Regulus get to play again, I'd love to do that. They are so very talented. That was just a great experience."

Other members of the band were Sagan Plantz (grandson of Dennis and Lynette Gibson who farm near Trousdale), Mason Klish, Megan Plantz and Sophie Sanders. Video clips of the groups performances with Richardson as lead singer can be viewed on Facebook on the Jenny Gibson Plantz page.