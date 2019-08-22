GREENSBORO, N.C. — Riley Robinett of the Salina Burn Track and Field Club captured a bronze medal at the AAU Junior Olympics in the turbo javelin.

Competing in the 8-and-younger competition, Robinett's throw of 54 feet, 5 inches was good for third place.

Her older sister, Allison, placed ninth in the discus in the 12-year-old bracket with a heave of 74-8. Allison was also 51st in shot put (25-4 1/2).

Grant Waite placed 45th in the 15-16 3,000-meter run (10 minutes, 35.91 seconds) and Jiselle Moore finished 73rd in the 17-18 800 (2:53.09).

The four Burn athletes reached the national meet, which was held July 24-Aug. 3 at North Carolina AT&T Stadium, by advancing through district and regional meets.