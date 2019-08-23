The Leavenworth Board of Education has approved a negotiated agreement that provides pay increases to teachers.

Board members also approved the school district’s 2019-2020 budget when they met Wednesday evening.

The negotiated agreement is an agreement that was reached with the LNEA, a Leavenworth teachers union.

The agreement, which was unanimously approved by board members, provides a 5.4% increase to the total financial package provided to teachers. This includes increasing the base salary for teachers by $2,000 to $42,000, according to information provided by Superintendent Mike Roth.

The negotiated agreement was approved after board members met behind closed doors in executive session for 15 minutes to discuss negotiations.

Board members began Wednesday’s meeting with a public hearing for the 2019-2020 budget.

Board members had reviewed the budget during an Aug. 6 special meeting. But the school board was required to publish information about the budget in the newspaper and conduct a public hearing before voting to approve the budget.

The school district’s total mill levy for the 2019-2020 budget is 58.197 mills. This is a reduction of 1.134 mills from the previous year.

The mill levy is used in determining property taxes.

Budgeted net expenditures for the 2019-2020 school year total $60.3 million, which is an increase from the previous year.

Last year, board members proposed a 2018-2019 budget with net expenditures of $57.022 million. But actual expenditures for the 2018-2019 school year totaled $48.81 million.

Board members unanimously approved the 2019-2020 budget.

Also Wednesday, board member Dannielle Wells made a motion to schedule a work session to discuss recycling.

Public schools in Leavenworth previously had recycling bins that were accessible to members of the public.

But those receptacles were removed around the beginning of the year, according to Matt Dedeke, director of facilities.

Dedeke said the quality of recycling materials placed in the bins by members of the community became an issue. He said trash was placed in the bins.

He said the cost of maintaining the recycling program quickly became out of control.

“The fees and penalties were adding up,” he said.

At one time, the district received money for its recycling program. The money went to student groups. But the district would now have to pay for the recycling program.

Roth said reintroducing a school district recycling program would require an education component for members of the public.

“The community’s got to buy into it,” he said.

Board Vice President Alisa Murphy said in a perfect world the district would have recycling bins in classrooms. Materials placed in the bins then could be transported to a local recycling center.

The motion calling for the work session was approved 6-1 with board member Nancy Klemp voting against it.

Board President Doug Darling asked district staff members to have a recommendation for a date for the work session when board members meet again next month.

Also Wednesday, board members approved a new job description for the position of head of security.

Board members later approved the appointment of Derek Burleson to serve as head of security. Burleson is a former member of the Leavenworth Police Department.

