LINDSBORG — DNA testing is one of the newest and most popular tools for genealogical research, prompting McPherson County Old Mill Museum to add workshops about the process to its upcoming 2019 Fall Swedish Genealogy Workshop.

Carolyn Lundstrom, a resident of Little River, has been attending the workshops since they began to learn about ways to find information on her ancestors.

"My family came over as a herd," Lundstrom laughed. "...I'd always wondered if I still had relatives in Sweden."

Lundstrom started documenting her family tree as a freshman in college. At the beginning of her search there was no easy way to find her relations, but she put together enough pieces to write a book about her mother's family.

"I did that first book on a portable typewriter," Lundstrom said.

Recently, Lundstrom submitted a DNA sample to find out the details of her heritage and learned she is 34 percent Scandanavian.

"My mother was so proud of her Swedish ancestry, but she was also proud of being a first-generation American," Lundstrom said.

By sharing her contact information, Lundstrom was matched with other relatives who had also taken a DNA test.

"I received replies from three (relatives) I already knew about, plus one that I did not know about," Lundstrom said. "He had information that he shared with me that had been sent to him by another connection living in Sweden. Just like that, I had three more generations (added) to the family tree."

The speakers for this year's Swedish Genealogy Workshop are Kathy Meade and Dr. Daniel Hubbard, who are both board members of the Swedish-American Genealogical Society based at the Swedish American Museum.

Hubbard will lead a session called "Will the Real Sven Larssen Please Stand Up?"

"I’ll introduce people to the Swedish alphabet — which is not quite the same as the one we use in English — Swedish geography and Swedish names," Hubbard said. "Swedish women did not take the names of their husbands (and) men got new names for all sorts of reasons, like going into the army or just simply deciding they wanted to use a different name. If you don’t understand that names worked very differently, you can make some big mistakes."

Hubbard will also speak about how DNA can be factored into genealogical research over two sessions at the workshop.

"It’s a big topic that often doesn’t make sense to people because without some background knowledge, it can seem pretty illogical," Hubbard said. "...What I always aim to do in my DNA presentations is to give people the background knowledge they need so that what they hear and read about DNA in genealogy starts to really make sense and they can continue to learn on their own."

McPherson County Old Mill Museum Director Lorna Nelson said there are people coming from 13 states to attend the Swedish Genealogy Workshop.

One of those people is Oklahoma resident Ron Dahlgren, who took a DNA test several years ago.

"Within just a few weeks, I was contacted by a paternal third cousin in Tuscon, Arizona," Dahlgren said.

Dahlgren also found he was related to Anneli Andersson, a genealogist from Sweden who has spoken at multiple genealogy workshops in Lindsborg.

"DNA testing has had a profound effect on my genealogy research and my personal life by reaching so many wonderful cousins," Dahlgren said.

"It's just fascinating," Lundstrom agreed. "I've got hundreds of people on my list that I'm related to."

"If you have Swedish heritage, it's easier than ever and there's more information out there than ever before," Nelson said.

By focusing on a specific country and getting hands-on time in a computer lab, Swedish Genealogy Workshop attendees often are able to get further in their research, Nelson noted.

Besides using DNA to find relatives, workshop topics will include accessing the popular Swedish genealogy website ArkivDigital, planning heritage trips and going through church, estate and military records to locate family.

To register for the 2019 Fall Swedish Genealogy Workshop, visit https://www.mcphersoncountyks.us/20/Old-Mill-Museum or call 785-227-3595. The fee for attending is $110 before Sept. 12 or $130 after that date and includes two full days of lectures starting at 8 a.m. Sept. 28 and 29 at Lindsborg Middle School. A hot lunch is provided or you can bring your own lunch to save $10; attendees can also split the cost in half if they can only attend one day.

Contact Patricia Middleton by email at pmiddleton@mcphersonsentinel.com or follow her stories on Twitter at @MiddleSentinel.