Leavenworth Mission closes pantry during roof repairs

The food pantry at the Leavenworth Mission Community Store is temporarily closed for roof repairs.

And officials at the nonprofit Leavenworth Mission are seeking financial donations to match a $20,000 grant.

Iris Arnold, president of the Leavenworth Mission, said the roof repairs are needed because the existing roof over the food pantry will not make it through another winter.

She said the roof project will cost $75,000. The Leavenworth Mission has raised about $35,000. And a $40,000 loan was secured so work on the roof could begin.

“We’re doing the prep working, taking everything out of that space,” Arnold said.

She hopes work on the roof can be finished by the middle of next month. It is anticipated that the project will take about a month.

The Leavenworth Mission, located at 1140 Spruce St., operates a thrift store and food pantry. The store will continue to operate during its normal hours while the pantry is closed.

While the pantry is closed, the Leavenworth Mission will distribute food items from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. the last Tuesday of each month in the building’s parking lot, weather permitting.

Second Harvest Community Food Bank has announced it will commit $20,000 as a donation match challenge to the Leavenworth Mission to help with raising money for the roof project.

Second Harvest is located in St. Joseph, Missouri, and serves northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Leavenworth Mission is a partner agency of Second Harvest.

The Leavenworth Mission provides more than 23,800 meals to members of the community each month, according to a news release from Second Harvest.

Arnold said Leavenworth Mission needs to raise $20,000 in addition to what already has been raised to take advantage of the matching grant. She said money from the grant and matching funds will be used to pay off the loan that was secured for the roof project.

Arnold said she is appealing to local businesses, community groups and others to see if they can pull together to help raise the matching funds for the grant.

“We’re trying to get the community to pitch in so we can get the money,” she said.

For more information about the Leavenworth Mission, call 913-651-8800 or visit www.lvmission.weebly.com

