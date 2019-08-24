GOODLAND – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Goodland Police Department are investigating a stabbing incident in Goodland.

At approximately 2:15 a.m. Saturday, the Goodland Police department requested KBI assistance to investigate a stabbing incident at 1502 Caldwell Ave. Agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded to the request. The Goodland Police were notified shortly after 1:30 a.m. of the incident. Upon arrival, they discovered Joseph Bradley, age 26, had received multiple stab wounds. His injuries are serious and he remains in critical condition.

Two individuals associated with this incident were arrested. David Jones, age 37, was arrested and booked into the Sherman County Jail on aggravated battery charges. Joseph Killips, age 37, was arrested and booked into the Sherman County Jail on battery charges.

This investigation is ongoing. No further information will be released at this time.