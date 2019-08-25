Independent Innovators conference in Dodge

DODGE CITY – The Southwest Kansas Rural & Independent Innovators Conference is set for Nov. 12 and 13 in Dodge City.

For sponsorship opportunities, contact Joni Wittman at 620-227-3119 or Joann Knight at 620-227-9501. For additional information about the RIIC Conference, contact Maria Dennison with the Kansas SBDC at maria.dennison@sccc.edu.

E-Grant boosts local coffee shop

Reno County E-Partners awarded $25,000 to Jessica and Justin Gillette last week to help the local company establish Scooter’s at 501 E 30th.

The drive-thru coffee shop offers not only a good morning cup, but some cool blenders, fruit smoothies, and breakfast options.

There are many resources available for entrepreneurs and small businesses in the county and the Quest Center for Entrepreneurs has stepped up its game to assists in accessing them, Dave Dukart, Director of the Quest Center and member of the Entrepreneurial Task Force, stated in a release.

“Reno County E-Partners and the Quest Center for Entrepreneurs are dedicated to helping entrepreneurs and small businesses start or expand their business by consulting, education, and having local funds available for gap financing,” Dukart stated.

For more information about the Quest Center or Reno County E-partners, call 620-665-8468 or email dukartd@hutchcc.edu.

Newton Medical Cardiovascular Rehab Program Certified

NEWTON – Newton Medical Center announced the certification of its cardiovascular rehabilitation program by the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation (AACVPR).

Cardiovascular and pulmonary rehabilitation programs are designed to help people with cardiovascular problems (e.g., heart attacks, coronary artery bypass graft surgery) and pulmonary problems (e.g., chronic obstructive pulmonary disease [COPD], respiratory symptoms) recover faster and live healthier. Both programs include exercise, education, counseling and support for patients and their families.

To earn accreditation, NMC’s cardiovascular rehabilitation program participated in an application process that requires extensive documentation of the program’s practices.

AACVPR Program Certification is the only peer-review accreditation process designed to review individual programs for adherence to standards and guidelines developed and published by AACVPR and other related professional societies. Each program’s application is reviewed by the AACVPR Program Certification Committee, and certification is awarded by the AACVPR Board of Directors.

In 2018, AACVPR moved to an outcomes-based process with performance measurements that represent more meaningful outcomes. Therefore, AACVPR-certified programs are leaders in the cardiovascular and pulmonary rehabilitation field because they offer the most advanced practices available and have proven track records of high quality patient care. AACVPR Program Certification is valid for three years.

NMC is an award-winning medical care system focused on improving health throughout Newton, Harvey and surrounding counties. Featuring a 103-bed hospital located at the intersection of Interstate 135 and US-50 highway, and 10 primary care and specialty clinics, NMC’s services and specialties include emergency medicine, surgical services, rehabilitation, occupational medicine, home health and more. For more information, call 316-283-2700 or visit www.newtonmed.com.

Tractor Supply hosts Farmers Market at stores nationwide

Tractor Supply Company is inviting farmers, craft makers and artisans to join the Farmers Market event at their local TSC store on Sept. 28.

The event is an opportunity for members of the community to showcase their talents and display homemade and homegrown goods, whether they are new to the market or have been selling for years.

Every fall, Tractor Supply hosts local vendors and creators at its on-site Market to celebrate the community spirit. The Market is open to the public, providing a platform for budding businesses in a fun, family-friendly setting.

The store also hosts an a similar event in spring.

Whether the specialty is fruit and vegetables or soaps and candles, all crafters and creators are invited to participate.

Interested vendors can learn more and register at TractorSupply.com/FarmersMarket or visit the local Tractor Supply store to sign up by Sept. 25. There is no cost for participation.

Local utility debuts Evergy brand

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Last week KCP&L and Westar Energy launched a customer education campaign to introduce the companies’ new brand name, Evergy.

The two utilities merged in June 2018 to form the parent company, Evergy. However, the new company delayed changing its name for customers to minimize confusion.

Televisions spots, billboards and other advertisements are planned to introduce Evergy to communities the company serves in Kansas and Missouri. Initially, ads will let customers know the name change is coming. Advertisements will also communicate when the name change becomes effective in October.

Today customers can still reach both companies at their respective phone numbers and websites. Outage reporting, bill payment and other business functions for customers have not changed.

When the rebrand is complete in October, web customers will be redirected to evergy.com, bills and other correspondence will be mailed with the Evergy logo.

In coming weeks, customers will receive information about the name change a variety of ways, including advertisements, direct mail, email and inserts in their billing statements.

More information is available online at Westarenergy.com/evergy and kcpl.com/evergy.

The company selected Evergy as its a new brand name after research that included consulting with customers and employees. A combination of ever and energy, Evergy conveys a “proud history as a reliable, enduring source of energy for our community and our vision to continue being so far into the future,” the company stated in a release.

2019 Kansas Wage Survey Now Available Online

The Kansas Department of Labor’s 2019 Kansas Wage Survey is now available online.

The survey is sample-based and asks employers to provide data regarding occupational employment and wages for their establishment.

The results detail estimated wage (annual or hourly) and employment data for most occupations in the state, its metro areas and designated non-metro regions. Data for all 105 counties are available.

Some highlights from the 2019 Kansas Wage Survey include:

• The average hourly wage in Kansas increased by 34 cents over the year, from $21.43 per hour in 2018 to $21.77 per hour in 2019.

• Management was the highest-paid occupational group. Anesthesiologist is the highest-paid occupation at an average of $140.42 per hour. The national average for this occupation is $128.38 per hour.

• Eight of the top 10 highest paid occupations were in the healthcare field, while nine of the 10 lowest paid occupations were in the food preparation and serving related group.

• The top five occupational groups with the highest employment for Kansas were: office and administrative support, sales and related, food preparation and service-related, production, and transportation and material moving.

• The top five specific occupations with the highest employment were: retail salespersons, combined food preparation and serving workers (including fast food), customer service representatives, cashiers, and secretaries and administrative assistants, (except legal, medical and executive).

To view the entire survey go to https://klic.dol.ks.gov/gsipub/index.asp?docid=768. For specific requests, email kdol.laborstats@ks.gov.