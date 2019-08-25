Timothy Lovell, convicted of the 1999 murder of his wife at Auburn, and Leslie Ellifritz, convicted of the 1981 rape and murder of a hitchhiker at Lake Perry, are among Kansas prison inmates being considered for parole.

The Kansas Prisoner Review Board will hear public comments about the potential parole of any of 17 eligible inmates from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Sept. 20 in the Florentine Room at Jayhawk Tower, 700 S.W. Jackson.

The session won't take place at the Topeka Municipal Court chambers, where the prisoner review board normally holds public comment sessions, because it will be closed that day, said Joe Phillips, that board's administrator.

Those being considered for parole include Lovell, 52, an Ellsworth Correctional Facility inmate serving time for intentional second-degree murder and aggravated assault to a law enforcement officer.

Authorities said Lovell fatally shot his wife, 35-year-old Amanda Jane Lovell, in 1999 in front of their home at Auburn in southwest Shawnee County. He then fired several shots at Auburn police Chief Wayne Rees, who returned fire and struck Lovell once in an arm.

Lovell was initially charged with first-degree murder but accepted a plea agreement through which he received sentences to run at the same time of life in prison for intentional second-degree murder and 19 months for aggravated assault to a law enforcement officer.

Ellifritz, 62, is an Ellsworth Correctional Facility inmate serving two consecutive sentences of 15 years to life on Jefferson County convictions for second-degree murder and rape in the 1981 killing of hitchhiker Teresa D. Ingram, 24.

Court testimony indicated Ellifritz and Gary Quirk picked up Ingram and took her to the Slough Creek area on the east side of Lake Perry, where they raped her and slashed her throat. They dumped her body in the Kansas River at Kansas City, Kan.

The Kansas Department of Corrections paroled Quirk in 2013 to the custody of federal authorities to serve time on a 2010 federal weapons charge conviction.

Parole is also being considered for Terry Lee Burr, 63, a Lansing Correctional Facility inmate sentenced to prison for rape, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, aggravated arson and attempted second-degree murder linked to a 1979 attack on a 63-year-old woman in Shawnee County.

The victim was raped, beaten, robbed of $18, stabbed and left to die in her bedroom after it was set afire. The woman's dog died but she survived and identified her attacker as Burr, who is also serving time on convictions for burglary and theft committed in Sedgwick County.

The prisoner review board will also hear public comments on the potential parole of eligible inmates from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 16 in City Hall in Kansas City, Kan., and from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 18 in the Police and Courts Building at Derby in Sedgwick County.

Comments also may be emailed to KDOC_PRB_Public_Comment@ks.gov or mailed to the Kansas Department of Corrections, Prisoner Review Board, 714 S.W. Jackson, Suite 300, Topeka, KS 66603.