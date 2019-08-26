Depending on where a person stands, the rainfall amounts in a county can vary quite a bit. So far in the month of August, it was like Pratt was inside a donut hole as rainfall amounts both north and south of the city have been bigger than those recorded in town, according to Dodge City National Weather Service Meteorologist Ray Burgert.

For the month of August, Pratt has received 2.43 inches of rain. While it may seem like the area is getting a lot of precipitation in August, the average rainfall for August in Pratt is 2.91 inches. That is about a half inch more than the total so far, said Dodge City National Weather Service Meteorologist Ray Burgert.

Overall all, for the year, the rainfall total for Pratt is 22.39 inches with the average total precipitation for the year is 24.73 inches so Pratt is about 2.34 inches below the yearly total with four months to go. There is a chance of rain this weekend in Pratt so that total could increase, Burgert said.

So the precipitation amount for Pratt is no unusual but those numbers change the further outside town measurements are taken.

At a weather reporter South-Southeast of Pratt, the rain fall total for August is 3.53 inches and the yearly total is 26.46 inches.

The yearly total south-southeast of Pratt is 26.46 inches and that is 4.17 inches above the city total based on radar.

Looking back over the rest of the year, monthly rainfall totals are pretty much normal except for the month of May. Pratt recorded 10.53 inches and that is way above the 3.16 inches average for May. But south of town the difference was even bigger with 14.81 inches, Burgert said.

“You can see how variable the rains were,” Burgert said.

The May total for Pratt was close to a record setter and is now the second wettest August in Pratt since records have been kept. The record of 11.20 inches was set in 1898.

The 14.81 inches for south of town is not part of the Pratt record. The records for that part of the county are incomplete so its unknown if that is a record setter for that part of the county.

It’s difficult to accurately predict how much precipitation a certain part of a county will receive because rainfall amounts can vary, some times greatly, in just a couple of miles.

For example, in a recent rain event, the Dodge City area got almost nothing while Pawnee Rock was having to sandbag to keep out rising water, Burgert said.

So, for the month of August, rainfall is running just a bit under average in Pratt with a chance for more this weekend at the end of the month. Whether or not the rainfall totals are at, above or below average depends on where the measurements are taken, Burgert said.