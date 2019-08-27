This week, we are announcing a change in our distribution schedules. Beginning Oct.1, The Pratt Tribune will transition from printing three days a week to once a week.

Subscribers will receive their paper on Wednesdays. Subscribers will still have unlimited access to pratttribune.com, where we’ll continue to publish news stories every day.

This was a difficult decision to make, but we’re confident this change will allow us to continue to provide the coverage that matters to you most. As news breaks, readers will still find it first on pratttribune.com. Our journalists will continue to engage with our audience on Facebook, with daily updates and top stories. And our app will still give readers access to our rich e-editions.

The Pratt Tribune has been through many transformations since its establishment in 1878. Through them all, we’ve remained committed to keeping our readers informed with accurate, enterprising community journalism.

That tradition continues today.

We celebrated with you at the first county fair in 1907 and every year since. Early in the 20th century, we reported on the first taxes in the area to support schools. We recorded so many firsts as our area formed, ensuring that our founding residents knew about every development.

We’ll continue to cheer alongside you at Friday night football games. In June we will cover the Miss Kansas events, and July we will be at the best show on earth, the Pratt County Fair.

The decision to change our print distribution is part of a much broader digital transformation, impacting media companies including newspapers across the country. We know many of you are already accessing our digital platforms, as we’ve experienced double-digit, year-over-year visits to pratttribune.com. Also this year, our visitors from social media more than doubled.

Please note, that with this change to print frequency, subscription rates and expiration dates will remain the same. Subscribers with questions, or those seeking cancellations or refunds, can call 620-672-5511 or email sbriles@pratttribune.com

Thank you for your continued loyalty, and support of our brand of journalism – reliable, accurate and community-focused news.