When students headed back to school today at Skyline, they were greeted by several changes at the building that have been underway during the summer.

Skyline Superintendent Becca Flowers said new playground equipment has been installed, after several rain delays, and ready for students.

Brick maintenance was completed on half the building with work on the other half scheduled for summer 2020. Some roof work was completed, rooms were carpeted, new HVAC systems were installed and in the technology area, a new PC lab and a new server were installed. There were numerous little projects completed, Flowers said.

In the ongoing efforts to upgrade the Thunderdome, the board made the decision to purchase new bleachers for the east side of the gym.

The board also adopted the 2019-2020 budget. The $8.5 million budget the includes a decrease in the mill levy of 0.530 mills. The new mill levy is 46.718.

The district is in the planning stages of a new safety system, Safe Defend, for the campus. Decisions are being made on the best locations and when it will be installed.

“We’re moving forward and figuring out where it’s going to go,” Flowers said.

The district is continuously striving to improve student preparation for life after graduation. A district post secondary report revealed that graduation rates were up significantly over a four year period from 2014 through 2017.

“It shows were making gains with the changes were making,” Flowers said.

Amanda Page was hired as an elementary resource room teacher, Michelle Bair was hired for high school scholars bowl.

Board president Rex Robinson was selected as representative for the government relations network and board member Alan Smith was chosen as representative for the site council.

Something new this year, a football jamboree will be held from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 30 at Medicine Lodge High School football field. Teams from Skyline, Medicine Lodge, Macksville and South Barber will participate. Each team will get 36 offensive and defensive snaps. This event replaces the usual high school football scrimmage. The event will rotate locations each year.

The T-Bird Fall Feed is scheduled for 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29 at the school.

The fall athletic season officially gets underway on Saturday, Aug. 31 when Skyline volleyball travels to South Barber in Kiowa for a quadrangle match with Skyline, South Barber, Attica and Stafford. Games begin at 10 a.m. and run through 1 p.m.