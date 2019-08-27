Taylor Hanson, one of the Hanson brothers who will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Kansas State Fair's Nex-Tech Wireless Grandstand, will put on an after-party DJ set in the Grandstand after the concert.

After-party tickets cost $15 and are available only as an add-on to a purchased concert ticket. Fans who already have purchased tickets will receive a private link Tuesday by email and details on how to order the after-party tickets. Those who purchased tickets through the fair’s ticket office should call the fair at 620-669-3618 to secure after-party information.

The party is limited to the first 600 people. Fairgoers will exit the grandstand about 9 p.m. once the concert ends, then re-enter. The after-party starts about 9:45 p.m. and will last about one hour.

Tickets to the Hanson concert range from $20 to $50 and can be purchased by calling the ticket office or through the fair’s website, www.kansasstatefair.com. To have the $5 handling fee waived, visit the fair’s ticket office in person at 2000 N. Poplar, Hutchinson.